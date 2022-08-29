Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria int’l Section Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Governor, America Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)  Nigeria.. Engr Saliu Lawal ; President  Council for the regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN.)  Engr  Ali Rabiu ;President American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan ;  representative of president Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Aishatu Aliyu Umar ; President –Elect (ASCE)  Engr Austin Odibi ; during  the Vision 2025 Conference ,theme Civil  Engineering and the Future of the Built  Environment , organised by (ASCE) held  at  Radisson Blu  ikeja in Lagos on 25/8/2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
26
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Governor, America Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Nigeria.. Engr Saliu Lawal ; representative of president Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Aishatu Aliyu Umar ; President Council for the regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN.) Engr Ali Rabiu ;President American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Engr Rasheed Hassan ; President –Elect (ASCE) Engr Austin Odibi ; immediate past President (ASCE) Nigeria Section ,Engr Ajose Otinwa Member Engr Saifullah Garba from Kano.

L-r… President –Elect (ASCE)  Engr Austin Odibi;  President American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Engr  Rasheed Hassan and  Publicity Secretary (ASCE)  Mr Ahmed Ayinla .
Cross Section of the panelists.
L-r…Member  Engr  Robbie James Owivry. Representative of president Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Aishatu Aliyu Umar ;  Engr Kunle Adebajo ; Engr Joan Nweke , during  the Vision 2025 Conference ,theme Civil  Engineering and the Future of the Built  Environment , organised by (ASCE) held  at  Radisson Blu  ikeja in Lagos on 25/8/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society 

 

Continue Reading
Peter 7670 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Leaders of Kano Elders Forum pays a courtesy visit to NDLEA…

Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Lalong , others at the funeral service…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 26, 2022

Sanwo – Olu, Obi, grace Dr. Okafor , Justice…

1 of 206