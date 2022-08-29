National Symposium on future of data security, compliance in gaming industry holds in Lagos

The compliance requirements for gaming operators in Nigeria are what the stakeholders in the Gaming industry are scheduled to meet in Lagos to discuss on September 8, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Also, the one-day event, being organized by Velex Advisory Limited, a compliance and advisory firm for gaming brands in the West Africa region, in partnership with the National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), will focus on sensitizing the operators on the existing laws governing the gaming industry; understanding and addressing the challenges of the operators on the implementation of Data Protection and Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

The event, set up to protect the integrity of the industry as well as protect the rights of the customers, will have four topics for presentations and discussions.

They are: Gaming and Data Protection Compliance – Implication for Regulators, Operators and Stakers; The future of data security; Know Your Customers Verification in the gaming industry; The future of Cryptocurrency in Gaming and Compliance Convergence, and Gaming Regulations in West Africa.

The speakers at the event are the National Commissioner/CEO, National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB); Director-General, National Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC); and the Managing Partner, Velex West Africa.

While the one-day event will also focus on bridging the gap and strengthening relations between regulators and gaming operators, the firm currently manages brands in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia and Benin Republic.

According to the organisers, the National Symposium is open to gaming operators and other officials in the gaming industry in Nigeria.

Stating that the gaming industry remains an attractive industry providing quality entertainment for customers, with the possibility of winning, the organisers said registration and reservation are made on www.velexadvisory.com.ng.

