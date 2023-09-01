Champion Newspapers Limited
American Society of Civil Engineers, future world Vision Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Founded President,  American Society of Civil Engineers, Engr. Dr. Emmanuel  Adeyemo;  Lead Consultant of Zaaptron Energy Company, Engr Dr.  Wilson Alli; Managing Director at Planet Project Limited, Abiodun Otunola; President-Elect  (ASCE) Engr Austin  Odibi;  President (ASCE) Nigeria, Engr Rasheed Hassan; Vice President. Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Engr.  Ofoeyeno Bemigho, during the Future World Vision Conference, theme ‘Future World Vision infrastructure Reinvented, Redefined, Reimagined, organised by (ASCE) held at  Radisson blu. ikeja on 29/8/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
2
L-r …One of the guest speakers, Engr Olufemi Ariyo;  immediate past President (ASCE) Dr Emmanuel Adeyemo;  Founded President,  American Society of Civil Engineers, Engr. Dr. Emmanuel  Adeyemo;   Lead Consultant of Zaaptron Energy Company, Engr. Dr.  Wilson Alli; Managing Director at Planet Project Limited, Abiodun Otunola and  President-Elect  (ASCE) Engr Austin  Odibi.

L-r … Managing Director at Planet Project Limited, Abiodun Otunola; President-Elect  (ASCE) Engr Austin  Odibi;  President (ASCE) Nigeria, Engr Rasheed Hassan; Vice President. Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Engr.  Ofoeyeno Bemigho; National Exco  Member  Nigerian Society of Engineers   (NSE) Engr Aliyu  Ibrahim; NSE President Delegates, Engr Mada Abbas; Chairman  Technical  Committee, (ASCE) Nigerian Section, Engr  Aileme Unuigbe.

L-r…Publicity Secretary,(ASCE)  Nigerian  Section Engr.  Ahmed Ayinla; Chairman  Technical  Committee, (ASCE) Nigerian Section, Engr  Aileme Unuigbe; past National Chairman of  ( NICE), Engr. Robbie James Owivry.

L-r… Panelist, Engr Adegbite  Mohammad,  Engr. Bola Mudasiru; Member (ASCE)  Engr . Aiyenowo Funmilayo Maria and  Deputy National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers   (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo.

L-r…President. American Society of Civil Engineers  (ASCE) Nigeria, Engr Rasheed Hassan; Chairman Technical  Committee, (ASCE) Nigerian Section, Engr  Aileme Unuigbe;  Panelist, Engr Adegbite  Mohammad;  Engr   Yetunde Hoolloway; Engr. Bola Mudasiru and President-Elect  (ASCE) Engr Austin  Odibi;  during the Future World Vision Conference, theme ‘Future World Vision infrastructure Reinvented, Redefined, Reimagined, organised by (ASCE) held at  Radisson blu. ikeja on 29/8/2023.. .PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

