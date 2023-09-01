American Society of Civil Engineers, future world Vision Conference held in Lagos

L-r …One of the guest speakers, Engr Olufemi Ariyo; immediate past President (ASCE) Dr Emmanuel Adeyemo; Founded President, American Society of Civil Engineers, Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Adeyemo; Lead Consultant of Zaaptron Energy Company, Engr. Dr. Wilson Alli; Managing Director at Planet Project Limited, Abiodun Otunola and President-Elect (ASCE) Engr Austin Odibi.

L-r … Managing Director at Planet Project Limited, Abiodun Otunola; President-Elect (ASCE) Engr Austin Odibi; President (ASCE) Nigeria, Engr Rasheed Hassan; Vice President. Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Ofoeyeno Bemigho; National Exco Member Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Aliyu Ibrahim; NSE President Delegates, Engr Mada Abbas; Chairman Technical Committee, (ASCE) Nigerian Section, Engr Aileme Unuigbe.

L-r…Publicity Secretary,(ASCE) Nigerian Section Engr. Ahmed Ayinla; Chairman Technical Committee, (ASCE) Nigerian Section, Engr Aileme Unuigbe; past National Chairman of ( NICE), Engr. Robbie James Owivry.

L-r… Panelist, Engr Adegbite Mohammad, Engr. Bola Mudasiru; Member (ASCE) Engr . Aiyenowo Funmilayo Maria and Deputy National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr Ajanaku Tokunbo.

L-r…President. American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Nigeria, Engr Rasheed Hassan; Chairman Technical Committee, (ASCE) Nigerian Section, Engr Aileme Unuigbe; Panelist, Engr Adegbite Mohammad; Engr Yetunde Hoolloway; Engr. Bola Mudasiru and President-Elect (ASCE) Engr Austin Odibi; during the Future World Vision Conference, theme ‘Future World Vision infrastructure Reinvented, Redefined, Reimagined, organised by (ASCE) held at Radisson blu. ikeja on 29/8/2023.. .PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

