AMCON: Appeal Court grants Jimoh İbrahim 14 days leave to file appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has ruled that Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim be granted time to file his appeal within 14 days.

Ibrahim had brought before the court an application for an extension of time to file his appeal.

The appellate court, therefore, granted his prayer, giving him 14 days within which he must file his appeal.

In his reaction to the ruling, Jimoh Ibrahim expressed happiness over the court’s ruling, assuring that the court ruling would be complied with promptly as he would file the appeal on Monday.

Ibrahim, in a statement he made available to newsmen, alleged that the social media was wrongly communicated on the court’s decision by AMCON.

He, therefore, commended the court for granting him the extension.

