Alliance Hospital advises government on tackling medical tourism

….expresses concern over movement of Doctors to other countries

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Alliance Hospital, Abuja has expressed concern over mass movement of medical personnels to other countries of the world in search of greener pasture, or better working condition.

The hospital said such exedus movement of medical personnels puts the country in high risk of health challenges that could be obstacles to pregress of any nation of the world.

The Medical Director of Alliance Hospital, Christopher Otabor who spoke when the Guild of Medical Directors paid a solidarity visit to Alliance Hospital in Abuja Thursday, outlined the factors responsible for medical tourism to include lack of attention to medical personnels or poor take home salaries and packages for medical personnels, insecurity and poor health system and working condition.

He blamed the woes of medical personnels on lack of government’s interest on the health sector, calling for change of attitude.

The medical Director advised government to priotise and invest in the health of the people in order to curb medical tourism in the country for the good of the people.

The medical Director also urged government to tackle insecurity in the country if it must succeed in reducing the movement to other countries in seach of better offer and good condition of service.

He used the forum to call on the present administration of the country to better the lots of medical personnels in particular and Nigerians in general.