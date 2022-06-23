Aliyu Inaugurates PHC Donated By Rotary Club

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has inaugurated a Primary Health Care facility donated by the Rotary Club of Abuja, Karu Housing Estate.

Speaking at the official Inuguration and Handover of the facility at the Healthcare Centre, Jikwoyi, Aliyu expressed optimism that the gesture would help boost the quality of healthcare available to residents of the area.

The minister also said that the donation marks the successes recorded in community partnership and participation as well as the collective efforts at strengthening the Primary Health Care scheme in the FCT.

“The fact that Rotary Club constructed and completed this Primary Healthcare facility to support healthcare delivery system in the territory is not a surprise to most of us because of your antecedents at the Rotary Foundation.

“Rotary Club is no doubt an upright Non- Governmental Organization and one that stays true to an unwavering commitment to saving lives.

“FCT has benefitted immensely from your wealth of experience, passion and focused contributions to eradicating the wild polio virus globally and strengthening Routine Immunization programme. Our partnership with you, among others, has seen FCT being wild polio free for over 7 years as the last case was confirmed in the first quarter of 2013.

“You have strengthened our PHC facilities structures and system at Dutsen Garki, Piwoyi, Sauka amongst others”, she added.

Aliyu who emphasised that health is a fundamental human right, added that this would however require the Primary Health Care approach which allows for integrated care comprising preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services extending from “womb to tomb”.

In her words, “the first point of contact with the National Health System and a key to socio economic development and progress of a country. It includes essential health care, universally accessible, acceptable, affordable, adaptable, appropriate, and active community participation.

“As a matter of fact, Universal Health Coverage cannot be achieved without the involvement of the local community. II sincerely and respectfully commend Rotary Club of Abuja, Karu Housing Estate for deepening community engagement for Primary Health Care management in the FCT”.

The minister while commending the Rotary Club of Abuja, Karu Housing Estate for the gesture, assured that the FCT Administration, through its Primary Health Care Board, would take charge of the facility by providing the necessary manpower needed so as to improve the quality of care for residents of the area especially women and children.

She, therefore, urged the personnel in the facility to observe Standard Operating Procedures in taking care of clients, even as she assured that the Administration would continue to strengthen the existing healthcare facilities across the six area councils to meet the high demand of its residents.

In her remarks, the President of Rotary Club of Abuja, Karu Housing Estate, Rtn. Vurinrin Anita Ifidon, revealed that the club had over six years ago carried out several projects within Rotary’s seven core areas of focus which include disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy amongst others.

She also stated that the initial foundation of the Primary Healthcare was laid in the 80s but was abandoned during late President Shehu Shagari’s regime, stressing that through determination and focus, the club brought it to fruition.

Ifidon, however, appealed to FCT Administration and other critical stakeholders to support community projects, noting that community needs are overwhelming.

According to her, “apart from primary healthcare, the people of Jikwoyi are in dire need of portable water. We will like to seek partnership with your office in our humble quest and desire to give our communities a phase lift”.

Recall that the Primary Healthcare Centre has been equipped with hospital beds, bed drawers, examination couch, dressing materials, forcept kits, trolley, auto clave machine, refrigerator, microscop, amongst other equipment.