Ekiti Election A Test Case for 2023 Polls Says Reps Spokesman

The Chairman of the House of Representatatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election is a test case for the 2023 general elections.

Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC in the lower chamber of the apex legislature said that the House is happy with the outcome of the Ekiti election.

He said that with the outcome of the election, there is hope in the minds of Nigerians that integrity is taking the centre stage in the nation’s electoral process.

According to him, electronic devices played a major role in the electioneering process and there was little or no interference on the election.

On the controversy trailing the party primaries conducted by all the political parties, he said that the House would have been more calm on the matter if direct primary was adopted by parties.

He said that the reason is that in the indirect mode and other methods of selection of parties candidates, the richest in the society always dictate the pace.

On the role of security agencies in safeguarding both the electorates and the election materials, he said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and the Police acted very professionally during the polls.

The Abia born lawmaker also hinted that the House had used legislative intervebtions to bring into being the Electoral Offences Tribunal for the speedy trial of all electoral offences in Nigeria.

He further said that the another newly created agency the Electoral Offences Commission ‘ll be focusing on addressing and investigating issues in the electoral space.

On the issue of rumbles in the House over statutory delegates in section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act 2022 he said that the House is at home with the ruling of a Justice Liman of the Kano High Court on the matter.

The House image maker regretted that a lot of experienced lawmkers didn’t not get their return ticket to the House during the party primaries

He however expressed optimism on the outcome of the primaries noting that new members of the House would be coming on board with new ideas

