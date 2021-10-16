Alisha Uwua emerges Miss Security Nigeria 2021

Twenty-two-year-old fashion intern who represented Miss Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alisha Uwua has been crowned winner of the maiden edition of Miss Security Nigeria proudly Sponsored by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The crowning party which held in Lagos over the weekend had all contestants representing different security agencies treat the audience to a glamorous display featuring security advocacy parade, traditional fashion spectacle, arts and dance exhibition, a d intellectual presentation.

The grand finale which featured other activities such as red carpet exhibition, fireside chat, meet and greet occasions, awards ceremony had in attendance the Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu represented by ACP Ola Agboola; the Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, Lagos Sector Command, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide; DC Lagos SCID Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade; Officer in charge of Lagos State Traffic (MOTOPOL), CSP Titilayo Oriyomi; the Head of Lagos Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Ifalade Oyekan represented by Prof. Ismail; DCP of Kirikiri Female Prisons, DCP Lizzie Ekpendu; Secretary to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, SP Matilda Ngbaronye; Officer In-Charge of Legal Department, Lagos Police Command, SP Cardoso Yetunde Omotosho, among other officers from various security agencies.

Several other dignitaries present at the event include the Executive Secretary/CEO of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Abdurrazaq Balogun represented by Ada Nwankwo; the Oputa Obie HRH Igwe Ama Kelvin; Chairman of Coker-Aguda LCDA, Hon. Rasaq Ibrahim Lekan; and Vice Chairman of Ikorodu LGA, Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba;

Also present are the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Barrister Monday Ubani; the founder of Juwarat Enehezeyi Abdulsalam Foundation (JEAF), Hajia Juwarat Abdulsalam; MD/CEO of Badinson Security, Matthew Ibadin; MD of Princeclass Couture, Prince Ifeanyi; CEO of Lilies Trendy, Mrs. Margaret Adewunmi; Vice President of volving Women in Politics (EWIP), Hon. Seye Olofin; Amb. Tosin Sanusi; and August Eye Security.

Other runners-up emerged at Nigeria’s first and only beauty pageant dedicated to security. They are Christabel Udodili representing Miss Immigration, Amarachi Anabaranze, representing Miss RRS, and Temiloluwa Zaccheaus, representing LASTMA.

The beauty queens cum security advocates were charged to use their one-year reign to establish a meaningful impact on peace, security, and unity in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. They were also encouraged to ensure that they represented the individuals, families, and organizations that have allowed them to grace the stage.

The Winner, Queen Alisha Uwua went home with a cheque of N250,000 only, a brand new Laptop, Security protection equipment, and an award plaque.

The runner-ups, went home with the sum of N100,000, N70,000 and another N70,000 and security equipment.

