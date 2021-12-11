Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

ALARTS GLOBAL; Money rain; 1st year anniversary recognition & presentation of award of Excellence to her members , Guest Celebrity; white Money BBN Season winner held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam,  Director   Alarts Global . Mrs Ogechi Obiefuna, Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as white money ,during the 1st year anniversary of ALARTS GLOBAL money rain recognition & presentation of award of Excellence to her members and unveiling of her newset product for Men BUILDREX held in Lagos on 10/12/2021... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 11

L-r… White money , royal father of the day ;Eze Obi Odumodu ,Chairman of the occasion ;Elemuwa Udoatuegwu ,Ada Igbo 1 of Oji-Olowo L.C.D.A.,Chief (Mrs.) Perpetua Jugai.

L-r… Director Alarts Global . Mrs Ogechi Obiefuna, Ada Igbo 1 of Oji-Olowo L.C.D.A. ,Chief (Mrs.) Perpetua Jugai; royal father of the day ;Eze Obi Odumodu ;representative of Amuwo-Odofin L.G A, Fadairo Olawunmi, Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as white money ,at the launching of the product Men BUILDREX.

L-r …Director   Alarts Global . Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna,  presenting award to Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as white money; and  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam.

L-r… Chairman, Alarts Global; Chief Nnamdi Obiefuna, his wife Director   Alarts Global . Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna, Chief (Mrs.) Perpetua Jugai and   Eze Obi Odumodu.

White Money in a dancing mood with others .

L-r …Pastor Daniel Okorobia; Yomi Adejumo; Director   Alarts Global . Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna, White Money ;representative of Amuwo-Odofin  L.G A, Fadairo Olawunmi.

L-r… Hon Colawole Adelegan, Director   Alarts Global . Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna; presenting award to Engr Dr Valentine Briaimoh Chairman Amuwo –odofin L.G.A.represented by Fadairo Olawunmi ,CPS to Chairman of Amuwo –Odofin. LGA, Yomi Adejumo.

L-r … Director   Alarts Global . Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna; Presenting a Cheque  of   Two million seven hundred and fifty Four Thousand naira  to ; Chinedu Pascal Eze, representative of Amuwo-Odofin  L.G A, Fadairo Olawunmi.

L-r …Director   Alarts Global . Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna ;presenting  a Cheque of two hundred thousand to ; Patience Akanite,  Chairman of the Occasion ;Elemuwa Udoatuegwu  and  royal father of the day ;Eze Obi Odumodu .

Chairman, Alarts Global ; Chief Nnamdi Obiefuna,  Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna, (both middle ) pose with Friends .

Cross section of Alarts Global staff .

L-r… Admin  Manager ;Alarts Global, Patience Akanite; Director   Alarts Global, Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna; Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam.

L-r…Lady Lizzy Igbokwe and Ify Buya.

Director   Alarts Global ; Mrs. Ogechi Obiefuna; (middle) pose with Cross section of Business department; During the 1st year anniversary of ALARTS GLOBAL money rain recognition & presentation of award of Excellence to her members and unveiling of her newest product for Men BUILDREX held in Lagos on 10/12/2021 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5407 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers December 10, 2021

Inaugural Lecture delivered by Professor ifeoma Linda Utomi…

The UNUSUAL PRAISE TRAIN moves to the Office of the…

Nigerian Strongestman Federation SRHD Sports Mgt. Ltd in…

1 of 101

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More