Akwa Ibom state: SS3 Student stabs SS2 counterpart to death.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Commotion reigned supreme on weekend as a senior Secondary three student of Aka Offot Community Secondary school, Akwa Ibom state, Master Samuel Effiong Archibong stabbed his SS2 counterpart to death.

Narrating the incidence to our correspondent, an eye witness who opted to speak on condition of anonymity, said that the senior student had meted punishment to the deceased earlier in the day in the school compound

After the close of school the deceased surnamed Adoke ( other names unknown), decided to retaliate by ambushing his punisher and in the process stabbed him on the back with a knife with the help of his friends, making the attack appeared like rivalry war between two cult groups.

But the said Master Archibong a.k.a Benzema broke loose only to return with a surgical scissors probably acquired from his aunty said to be a nurse and stabbed Adoke in the neck which resulted in his death.

According to the source, immediately his friends, other students and staff of the school beheld the horrific sight everyone scampered for their dear life.

As the boy slumped to the ground nobody was available to rush him to hospital for medical attention. By the time situation returned to normal the boy had already given up the ghost and all attempts to rush him to hospital was hoping against hope.

Meanwhile Akwa Ibom state government has announced indefinite close down of the school which is not known whether it will affect taking of forth coming West African School Certificate Examinations in the school.

However, the commissioner for education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet has sympathized with the family of the deceased, promising that the culprit will be made to face the law.

She reiterated the call on students to face their school works and refrain from anti social activities such as cultism and examination malpractices.

In the same vein, the commissioner of police, Akwa Ibom state police command, Mr. Andrew Amiemgemem whose official residence is a few metres away from the school, also expressed concern over the sad incident, even as the Police spokesman, Mr. Odiko Mcdon promised investigations into the matter with a view to finding out what really led to the death of the student, assuring that all those involved will be apprehended.

Information reaching this correspondent has it that the one room apartment occupied by the suspect who is now at large has been razed down by friends of the deceased.