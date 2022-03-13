Buhari commissions integrated livestock farm at Emekeuku Imo State

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commissioned the Imo State integrated livestock farm at Achara-Ubo at Emekuku in Owerri North Council of Imo State with a call on the people to assist in protecting the farm.

Represented by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, the President said the renovation and rehabilitation of Achara Ubo Farm Estate as a training centre for the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) is also meant to provide sufficient protein through livestock and ensure food security and sufficiency for Imo people in particular and the South East in general.

Addressing the large crowd of citizens and stakeholders that turned out to grace the occasion at the farm site, the Governor said “it takes a leader with the fear of God to achieve positive programmes and policies for his people,” noting that “the renovation and activation of the farm project is a hope come through and a hope for Imo youths and Imo people.”

He explained that by the magnitude and level of activities that will take place at the farm, “several Imo youths will be engaged and removed from crime and criminality with the provision of several jobs.”

He thanked President Buhari whom he described as “a man whose mind is always about the well-being of the people,” for acceeding to his request to have the farm revived.

“The President was passionate about the plight of Imo youths to be engaged in meaningful ventures and that is why he approved my request for the rehabilitation of Achara-Ubo, Sunghai farm, Avutu poultry and Adapalm.”

The Governor seized the opportunity to thank the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne for following up on the President’s directive and ensured that the renovation of Achara-Ubo comes through.

Governor Uzodimma informed that the first 200 trainees that will work in the farm were selected from Owerri Federal Constituency and promised to give them start-up capital as graduates to engage in the various sectors of farming.

The Governor however urged them to ensure they exhibit “the highest sense of responsibility and discipline and avoid sharp practices that may land them into trouble.”

He challenged the graduates to be ready to develop themselves and bring their knowledge with additional value chain that will attract the government to arrange for off-takers of their products.

He commended the Member representing Owerri North in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. (Dr.) Philip Ejiogu who, though belongs to an opposition Party, but was present at the commissioning “because he cares about development projects in his constituency.”

He specifically thanked Ejiogu for promising to collaborate with the Traditional Rulers and people of his Constituency to provide local security and hospitality that will protect the farm Estate.

“This is very necessary because external security though advantageous has some attendant problems,” Uzodimma said.

On the capacity of the farm, the Governor informed that the Estate is meant to house thousands of birds in six poultry houses, a reasonable number of goats, pigs, and other similar livestock which is expected to multiply with time.

The Governor also regretted that the good intention of government was initially misconstrued when enemies of the people insinuated that the farm was for RUGA settlement, saying those who biased the minds of the people were their enemies.

On this, he also thanked the NALDA Chief Executive for his promise to soon bring in another 13,000 broiler birds to maximize the capacity of the farm estate.

In his address, the Imo State Commissioner for Livestock, Dr. Anthony Mgbeahuruike thanked Mr. President and Governor Uzodimma for jointly putting resources together to bring back Achara Ubo to life after 40 years of abandonment.

He noted that the NALDA project at Achara Ubo is solely to create jobs and empower the youths of Imo State through agricultural revolution as well as serve as a source of food security to the people.

He thanked the people of the area for providing conducive environment for the resuscitation of the landmark project.

He also informed that the farm currently has six poultry houses that contain about 11,000 birds, three brooding houses, three goateires with 192 goats, three piggeries containing 107 pigs, three solar bore holes, access roads to drainage system and solar powered street lights, among others.

Also in his address at the occasion, the Executive secretary/ CEO National Agricultural Land Developmental Authority, Prince Paul Ikonne told the audience that “the reactivation of the farm estate is a prove that President Muhammadu Buhari means well for Imo people” and that “through NALDA 5,000 Imo indigenes will benefit from Central Bank of Nigeria NALDA programme.”

He charged the trainees to take the programme seriously as the President has given them all it takes to carry on with the project. ‘’This project belongs to the people.”

Ikonne thanked the Governor of Imo State for giving them the needed support that enabled them to realise the project.

He equally thanked the host Community for their cooperation that made the realisation of the project possible and hinted that 1000 women from Imo State are to benefit from a cassava farming programme that would be sited in three locations in the State.

The member representing Owerri North, Hon. Philip Ejiogu poured encomia on Governor Uzodimma for his capacity in attracting and realizing the project, noting that it is a pet project that was dear to his heart.

He therefore promised to provide local security and hospitality to guide and protect activities of the farm estate.

In their goodwill messages, the APC Chairman in Imo State, Macdonald Ebere, the IMC Chairman of Owerri North, Engr. Lams Ibe, an APC Apex Leader, Prince Lemmy Akakem and the Secretary General of Ubowalla Community, Mr. Zeph Ovuoh, thanked the Governor and the President for their love for Owerri North and for bringing in such a giant project that will absorb most of their unemployed youths and remove them from crime and criminality.

The event attracted key traditional rulers from Imo State, top government officials and appointees, elder statesmen and stakeholders from Imo State and Party faithful across demography.