Akwa Ibom Governor Harps on Collaboration With NDDC

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has urged the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to emphasise collaboration in its efforts to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region.

Governor Eno spoke at the Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo, during a courtesy visit by members of the NDDC Governing Board, led by the Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie.The NDDC team included the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Executive Director,Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai; the Executive,Director Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, other members of the Board and directors of the Commission.

Governor Eno said that the state government was willing to work with the Commission to bring development to the region which he said, produces the oil resources of the nation. He stated: “We are moving beyond being the land of promise to the land of fulfillment.”

The governor commended the members of the Board for seeking to partner with the Government of Akwa Ibom State, noting that cooperation and collaboration should be the way forward.

Governor Eno charged the NDDC leadership to ensure that the Commission’s intervention were in tandem with the efforts of the state governments, lamenting that this had not been the case in the past.

Eno said: “The Awa Ibom State Government would support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bring hope to the people of the state and Niger Delta region.

The Governor advised the Commission to avoid cases of duplication of projects, stating that it was very necessary to consult the states before embarking on projects in their respective territories.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said the Commission was determined to partner with governors of Niger Delta states to ensure that the oil-producing states enjoy sustainable development.

He said that the NDDC Board was set to do things differently and will operate according to the Act setting up the NDDC for the good of the people of the Niger Delta region, stating: “We are in Akwa Ibom State for our Board and Management Retreat which will discuss a new era for vitality, peace and development.”

“We need to create a new life in the NDDC and collaborate more with development partners, including the state governments and other stakeholders in the region to achieve our objectives. I know that we have had problems with duplication of projects. Henceforth, representatives of the states in the NDDC Board will be in constant touch with their state governments and ensure that projects are based on needs assessment.”

The NDDC Chairman said further: “For us to achieve the enormous task of developing the region, it is pertinent that we enhance collaboration with state governments by working closely in our development programmes and projects.”

Ebie noted: “Akwa Ibom State is one of the key states covered by the NDDC. The state capital has turned out to be the destination for conferences, seminars and agenda setting programmes. This is because of the hospitable nature of the people and a world class infrastructural prowess of the State.

“We have followed keenly the developmental strides of your administration since inception, particularly in the areas of agriculture and aviation sectors. There is no doubt that Ibom Air has become the number one choice for many air travelers.”