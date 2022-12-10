Akpabio@60: I’m beginning to see Nigeria of my dream

Former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Friday described his being alive to witness his 60th birthday celebration as the benevolence of God over his life, just as he declared that the Nigeria of his dream was already taking shape.

Akpabio stated this while speaking at the 2022 Christmas Carol Service of St. John Paul 11College, Shelter Afrique Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, a day that also coincided with his 60th birthday anniversary.

He also stated that he wanted to bequeath to future generations of Akwa Ibom people and Nigeria a better society where all Nigerians irrespective of where they come from would be proud of.

According to Akpabio, “that future that I longed for has started taking shape with what I witnessed here today. You all have demonstrated that given the right atmosphere, you can make this country great and I am happy for that.”

He noted further, “the major reason I approached governance with anger, when I was elected governor was to ensure that an Akwa Ibom child would no longer be treated as a slave, because the difference between the driver and the man at the back of the car is education.”

He charged Nigerians to be committed to the unity of the country and not allow ethnicity and religious differences to divide us.

“God kept me alive today not by my power, carefulness or righteousness. It is God’s love that has kept me till today. God did not look at where I come from before he kept me alive to witness my 60th birthday. Let us therefore, eschew ethnicity in our dealings with each other because in heaven there would be no designated place for the Yorubas, Hausas, Igbos, christians nor Muslims.”

Before his arrival in Uyo yesterday, the flight crew of Air Peace, had announced to the admiration of passengers on board that the former governor was 60 years old.

The airline went a step further to state that,” ladies and gentlemen, the man that made it possible for us to fly into Uyo is on board this flight and today is his 60th birthday. We wish him a happy birthday and good health. He constructed the airport we would be landing when he was state governor.”

On arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, the atmosphere was charged with airport staff and those waiting to catch their flight out of Uyo, went into frenzy praying and singing birthday songs for the celebrant.

Events to mark the 60th birthday of Senator Akpabio included medical outreach, visits to orphanages, hospitals and the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ikot Ekpene, road walk by the youths, Carol night and football tournaments.

