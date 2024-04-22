Champion Newspapers Limited
Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo APC primary

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has secured the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election, following his declaration as the party’s candidate.

 

Aiyedatiwa clinched the nomination with a resounding victory, amassing a total of 48,569 votes in the primaries. His closest contender, Mayowa Akinfolarin, trailed behind with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

 

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo. Governor Ododo, reflecting on the competitive nature of the primaries, highlighted the rigorous contest that characterized the electoral process.

 

The primaries, held across the 18 council areas of Ondo State, witnessed fervent participation from party members and supporters.

 

With the nomination secured, Aiyedatiwa and the APC now shift their focus to consolidating support and rallying behind their candidate as they prepare to face off against opponents in the November election.

 

Returning officer in lfedore, Oliver Okpala said violence marred the exercise in the area, hence no voting in all the wards.

 

Speaking before the party’s electoral officers reeled out the results from the 18 council areas, Governor Usman Ododo said, “Let’s remember that the real election lies with all of us as members of this great party, the All Progressives Congress.

 

“We must always reflect on the words of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, who has maintained that a political contest is a quest to serve by brothers and sisters from the same family but leaving in the same room and must therefore live in the same house after the election has been won and lost.

 

 

“In our own room today, we are all in the same room as a family, and as such, we have no need to abandon the party, irrespective of today’s outcome.

 

 

“We must set aside our differences and unite behind our candidate.

 

 

“In our unity, we shall continue to find strength, and our victory lies in our solidarity as party men and women.”

 

RESULTS

 

Total number of voters 117,922

 

Total number of accredited voters 95,178

 

Total votes cast 95,178

 

Invalid- Nil

 

Jimi Odimayo 490

 

Omogoroye Judith 115

 

Aiyedatiwa 48,569

 

Kekemeke 1,045

 

Soji Ehinlanwo 492

 

Olugbenga Edema 395

 

Jimoh lbrahim 9,456

 

Adekojo Funmilayo 529

 

Akinfolarin Samuel 15,343

 

Wale Akinterinwa 1,952

 

Olusola Oke 14,915

 

Olamide Ohunyeye 424

 

Morayo Lebi 290

 

Diran lyantan 348

 

Prof Dayo Faduyile 353

 

Ife Oyedele 462

 

1: ILAJE LG

 

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2,485

 

Wale Akinterinwa. 26

 

Olusola Oke. 2,511

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 589

 

2: Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

 

Jimoh Ibrahim: 282

 

AIYEDATIWA: 1225

 

WA: 474

 

3: Ondo West LG:

 

Jimoh Ibrahim: 2668

 

AIYEDATIWA: 10610

 

4: ESE-ODO LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 298

 

Akinterinwa 0

 

Oke 147

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 174

 

5: OWO LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 2,123

 

Akinterinwa. 345

 

Oke 225

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 192

 

6: IDANRE LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 1, 579

 

Akinterinwa 119

 

Oke 225

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 120

 

7: AKOKO NORTH EAST LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 1, 664

 

Akinterinwa 135

 

Oke 138

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 505

 

8: AKOKO NORTH WEST LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 5, 430

 

Akinterinwa 198

 

Oke 2, 721

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 728

 

9: AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 2, 533

 

Akinterinwa 43

 

Oke 391

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 67

 

10: AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 2, 747

 

Akinterinwa 272

 

Oke 415

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 466

 

11: NO RESULT FOR IFEDORE LGA.

 

ALL ASPIRANTS SCORED ZERO ACCORDING TO THE RETURNING OFFICER DUE TO AN ALLEGED SHOOTING.

 

12: OSE LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 1, 091

 

Akinterinwa 39

 

Oke 800

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 267

 

13: IRELE LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 1, 203

 

Akinterinwa 15

 

Oke 93

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 139

 

14: ODIGBO LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 2, 631

 

Akinterinwa 114

 

Oke 138

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 845

 

15: AKURE NORTH LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 2, 860

 

Akinterinwa 177

 

Oke 1, 239

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 1, 606

 

16: AKURE SOUTH LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 3, 265

 

Akinterinwa 86

 

Oke 328

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 294

 

17 OKITIPUPA LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 1, 622

 

Akinterinwa 27

 

Oke 1, 571

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 109

 

18: ONDO EAST LG

 

Aiyedatiwa 4, 803

 

Akinterinwa 141

 

Oke 1, 171

 

Jimoh Ibrahim 406

1 of 3,133