Aiyedatiwa alerts public on activities of “Certificate Forgery Blackmailers”

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has raised the alarm over what he called mischievous plans by some political actors to embark on fresh unsubstantiated allegations against his personality.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan said after these detractors failed woefully with their attempts to paint the Governor in bad light with the stories around the death of the former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, they have resorted to blackmail.

The statement noted that the first of such is to use faceless groups and individuals to make allegations of certificate forgery against the Governor.

It stressed that a governorship aspirant last night held a meeting with some individuals at a popular hotel in Akure where he gave the directive to those present to write stories alleging that the Governor used forged certificates to contest election.

“It is important to alert members of the public to this plot which is aimed at discrediting Mr. Governor ahead of the coming governorship election in the State.

“Mr. Governor contested in a joint ticket with his former principal in the 2020 governorship election and his credentials were duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and those are in public domain.

“Any attempt to raise allegations around the credentials of Mr. Governor is nothing but a plot out of the playbook of those who failed in their efforts to impeach him when he was Deputy Governor”, the statement said.

Adeniyan stressed that Governor Aiyedatiwa remained committed to delivering on his promises to develop Ondo State, emphasizing that he would not be distracted by the shenanigans of shameless politicians and their cronies.

