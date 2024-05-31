Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Honoured with African Banker Lifetime Achievement Award

Visits President William Ruto of Kenya

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CON, Chairman of Access Holdings PLC and Coronation Group, has been honoured with the prestigious African Banker Lifetime Achievement Award. This distinguished accolade was presented at the African Banker Awards gala dinner and awards ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya, on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s journey epitomises his dedication to transforming the African banking and financial landscape. His illustrious career, spanning over three decades, has been marked by exceptional leadership and transformative accomplishments. As the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank from 2002 to 2013, he led the lender’s transformation from a minor player into one of Nigeria’s top five banks, extending its presence to nine other African countries and the United Kingdom. With a vision to democratise wealth creation opportunities for millions in Africa, Aigboje established Coronation Group – a conglomerate encompassing most aspects of investing, lending, and insurance with a presence in Nigeria and other African countries.

Speaking on the award, Aig-Imoukhuede said: “This award honours the collective efforts of over ten thousand talented individuals, mostly Africans whom I have had the privilege to work with throughout my journey. As professionals, recognition spurs us to strive for greater levels of excellence. I am deeply humbled and motivated to continue contributing to Africa’s growth and development.”

“We would like to honour your remarkable career achievements as a leader in Africa. Today, Access Bank stands as a behemoth in African banking. As brilliantly described in your book, “Leaving the Tarmac” Access bank started its life as a third-tier bank, but your visionary leadership, as well as that of the late Herbert Wigwe, transformed it into an institution that commands immense respect and admiration,” said Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher & Managing Director, African Banker.

As part of the celebration of his lifelong contributions to the African financial markets, Aig-Imoukhuede had the distinct privilege of a visit to His Excellency, President William Ruto, at the state house in Nairobi. Their discussions centred on strengthening financial markets, enhancing public sector effectiveness, and fostering sustainable economic growth across Africa. This visit exemplifies Aigboje’s belief in the power of collaborative leadership and the pivotal role that strong financial institutions play in driving national development.

Reflecting on the courtesy visit to President William Ruto, Aig-Imoukhuede stated that, “In meeting with President Ruto, I was inspired by our shared commitment to driving economic growth and fostering sustainable development across Africa. Our discussions reinforced the critical role that collaborative leadership and robust financial institutions play in nation-building. I look forward to continuing our collective efforts to create a prosperous future for our continent.”

Aig-Imoukhuede’s impact extends beyond banking. Through the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and its subsidiaries – the Africa Initiative for Governance, and the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute – Aigboje and his wife, Ofovwe, manage a $100 million family commitment aimed at building Nigeria’s next generation of government leaders, transforming public sector effectiveness, and improving access to quality primary healthcare. His vision for the Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility Programme (ADHFP), announced in Davos in 2020, aims to establish 774 world-class primary healthcare facilities in Nigeria, showcasing his dedication to addressing critical societal needs.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s advocacy for sustainable banking practices has left an indelible mark on the financial sector. As a member of Nigeria’s Bankers’ Committee, he led the adoption of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles in 2012, an initiative that has been emulated by several countries globally. His leadership in promoting responsible and sustainable business practices underscores the critical role of financial institutions in fostering economic development while protecting the environment.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s leadership was previously recognised in 2013 when he received the ‘African Banker of the Year’ Award. Following a decade of accomplishments in banking and beyond, the African Banker Lifetime Achievement Award highlights his enduring commitment to nation-building and sustainable development. His legacy of transformative leadership, sustainable banking practices, and philanthropic dedication continues to inspire and drive positive change across Africa.