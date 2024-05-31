Changed of National Anthem is not a deliberate attempt to suffocates Nigerians- Senator Mwadkwon

The Senator representing Plateau Northern senatorial district at the National Assembly, Prince Dachungyang Pam Mwadkwon has said the decision of the 10th Senate to adopted old National Anthem is not a deliberate attempt to suffocates Nigerians.

Senator Mwadkwon believed their decision premised on the interest of national cohesion, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

The Lawmaker who was speaking to newsmen Thursday in Rayfield, Jos, on the rationale behind the changed of Nigeria National Anthem, saying, “different stroke, different reasons…..”

“For me the National Assembly made an opportunity to make sure that there is a general thinking of a common Nigerian.

How the National Anthem was changed from the new to the old one it was debated and the majority take the day.

“For me when we have the opportunity we should sing the two. I learned that even the one that is introduced to be sang it was been played around. Sometimes when they said arise o compatriots, some people will say arise o compassion… in fact they will mentioned names. That shows there is adulteration. But the old one when we sang it people felt that yes were talking no signed of adulteration.

“So some of us when were arguing the two side when we sang we felt may be the old one is better. So it was the general feelings of the people, it was not a deliberate attempt to force anything on anybody. It has been done, it has been completed the president has assented to and it has now became a law to referred back to the old National Anthem,” Senator Mwadkwon narrated.

Reacting on five days time frame given to Nigerians by the National orientation agency (NOA), to learn the old Anthem, the Lawmaker urged the agency give more time for Nigerians learn and adopt the Anthem appropriately.

According to him, “National Orientation Agency has its own ideas on how to handle their owned work. But the truth is that the old National Anthem to old people is too easy to some people to say them. But if your a true Nigeria you should know the old National Anthem particularly those that are above 50 years.

“Some of us were born into it and if were to learn it we don’t need more time.Yes the new generation who are more in number it is new to learn it. But that five days to me is not worth for somebody to learn. Even the present one that were using up to today majority of Nigerians don’t know how to sang it.

“So how can five days make everybody to learn something that he/she were alien to it. But the best in live give the people time to learn and tell them that the essence of learning is not by compulsion. Even if it is your local dialect you cannot learn it in five days.So therefore, I urged the national orientation agency to give Nigerians more time to learn and know the essence and adopt going forward.”