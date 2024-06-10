AGIS 2024 set to revolutionize Africa’s gas industry through innovation, collaboration

The inaugural Africa Gas Innovation Summit (AGIS 2024), a ground-breaking event aimed at reshaping the future of Africa’s gas industry, will hold from June 13-14, 2024, at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja. With the theme “Igniting the Future: Driving Sustainability in Africa’s Energy Landscape through Gas Technology and Innovation,” this summit promises to be a pivotal moment for the industry.

Presented by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council in collaboration with key partners such as the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria ( NAEC), Abuja Chamber of Commerce & Industry Nigeria, African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), Decade of Gas , Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), African Energy Chamber, among others, AGIS 2024 will be a landmark occasion.

“AGIS 2024 represents a unique opportunity to drive sustainability and innovation within our energy landscape. By bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, we aim to foster a collaborative environment where cutting-edge research and technological advancements can thrive,” said Salahuddeen Tahir, Chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, will be the Special Guest of Honour while the chief host is Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, New Energies, Gas & Power, NNPC Limited. Other confirmed guests and speakers include Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited; Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive, Nigeria Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Emeka Ene, Chief Executive Officer, Oilda Energy; Ed Ubong, Director, Decade of Gas Secretariat; Gbite Falade, Chief Executive Officer, Aradel Holdings, among others.

The theme of the summit underscores the commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices through innovative gas technologies and highlights the crucial role of gas in Africa’s energy transition.

According to Tahir, “our commitment is to not only advance sustainable energy practices but also to unlock the immense potential of gas as a key driver in Africa’s energy transition.”

AGIS 2024 is primed to a catalyst for revolutionizing Africa’s gas sector through cutting-edge research and technological breakthroughs. With a focus on promoting innovation, shaping policy frameworks, unlocking financing avenues, nurturing capacity building, and cultivating entrepreneurship, this summit aims to ignite the future and drive sustainability in Africa’s energy landscape.

The summit will feature a detailed technical agenda with a variety of sub-topics designed to address the most pressing issues and opportunities in the gas sector. Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, financiers, and entrepreneurs, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge sharing and networking.

