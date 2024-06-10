Champion Newspapers Limited
2024 Hajj: Another Nigerian pilgrim dies in Makkah 

News
67
The Kebbi Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced the death of another pilgrim in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

A statement by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, gave the name of the deceased as Abubakar Abdullahi from Gulma town in Argungu Local Government Area.
The statement said that the pilgrim died after a brief illness.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Abdullahi is the third Kebbi Pilgrim to die in the holy land.
The statement quoted Gov. Nasir Idris as expressing shock over the death and praying to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.
“The governor also urged the immediate family of the deceased, friends and Kebbi pilgrims to take heart and accept the will of God in good faith,” it added.
It said that the deceased had since been buried according to Islamic rites after a funeral prayer at Masjid Al-Ihram (Ka’aba), on Friday
