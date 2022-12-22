Again, Uzodimma okays payment of 13th month salary to Imo workers

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has again approved the payment of the 13th month’s salary to all Imo civil servants as they prepare for this year’s Christmas and New year celebrations.

The Governor did this at the Imo State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, which he presided over.

Last year, Governor Uzodimma did what no other past governor in the State has done, paying the civil servants a 13th-month salary to the admiration of the workers.

Apart from the 13th-month salary directive, the Governor had earlier directed that civil servants who who were due for promotion but suffered stagnation in the hands of past governments be immediately elevated and their new pay affected.

Apart from the monetary largesse announced at the State Executive Council meeting, Governor Uzodimma also said that the workers would be given rice and other food items to enable them enjoy the season fully.

Addressing the media at the end of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba said that the distribution of the food items was to take place at the State Secretariat immediately and described the gesture as a “practical demonstration of the principle of Shared Prosperity” by the Governor Uzodimma’s administration.

He equally said that the Council applauded the Governor for the benevolence, noting that “despite the daunting challenges faced by the Governor from detractors he still has the political will and courage to continue to carry out gigantic projects and people-oriented governance to Imo people, hence the Council gave rousing ovation and vote of Confidence.”

Flanked by the Commissioner for Health Insurance, Dr Bathy Okorochukwu, the Chief Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the Commissioner for Information said that the Council also received a cheering news that the full takeover of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri as Federal University of Technology, Owerri Teaching Hospital is now actualised and that “the necessary institutional structures, upgrade of offices and other necessities to make it a full University Hospital is being put in place.”

Emelumba informed that the Management of the institution has already asked for a date to come and thank the Governor for the unprecedented achievement recorded in the upgrading of the Hospital, noting that the feat will generate more employment opportunities of different categories to Imo indigenes.

Furthermore, the Commissioner said for maximum performance of the State Ministry of Health Insurance, the Council has approved that robust institutions and structures put in place, including the appointment of an Executive Secretary to ensure effective take-off of the sector as regards health insurance for Imo workers that will further help shore-up the protection of their lives .

On the N475b 2023 Appropriation Bill presented to the Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, Emelumba said that the Council observed that the document is ready and will soon be signed into law by the Governor.

Also, Emelumba informed that the Council noted that the Imo State’s Schools of Nursing at Aboh Mbaise and Awommamma in Oru East LGAs respectively that lost accreditation due to neglect by the previous administrations in Imo State have regained their accreditation “and soon the first batch of students that will open the school will resume.”

The Commissioner said the Council enjoined all Imolites to continue to pray God to sustain the Governor to enable him continue in his good works for Imo people.