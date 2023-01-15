AFRDC: Buhari, Lawan, Magashi , IGP ,others honour fallen heroes in Abuja

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Jonas Ezieke

-Abuja, IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday led Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, members of National Assembly, service chiefs and the diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

The event, which involved laying of wreath at the National Arcade in Abuja, was the climax of activities for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

First to lay the wreath was the President, followed by Vice President, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The wreath was also laid by Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Malam Mohammed Bello.

They were followed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chiefs of Army, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo.

Other dignitaries, who also performed the wreath-laying ceremony are members of the diplomatic corps, Nigerian Legion and the widows of late officers and soldiers represented by Mrs Cynthia Uba.

There was also the firing of three volleys in honour of the fallen heroes which has its origin in the old custom of halting fighting in the war front to remove the dead from the battlefield.

President Buhari, thereafter, signed the anniversary register and released the ceremonial pigeons as a symbol of national peace and freedom.

The celebration started with series of activities including Jumma’at prayer on Jan. 6, at National Mosque and Interdenominational Christian service on Jan. 8.

This year’s celebration also featured sporting activities such as golf tournament and paintball combat competition organised by the Defence Headquarters among other activities.

The AFRDC is celebrated globally to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by citizens for the cause of peace.

In Nigeria, January 15, is set aside annually to honour the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and second world wars, Nigerian civil war, peace support and various internal security operations.

The event is also used to honour veterans still alive and as a medium for soliciting financial, moral and material support for the families of the fallen heroes.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has today January 15, 2023, joined the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, CFR, and other Service Chiefs to lay wreaths to mark the occasion of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The occasion marked nationally at the National Arcade, Abuja and replicated at various locations in each state of the federation in remembrance of the sacrifices of officers and men of the Armed Forces to ensure the unity, peace and progress of the country.

According to a release by the Force Spokesman CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, other dignitaries present at the ceremony included the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, members of the Federal Executive Council, the Diplomatic Corps, and members of the Force Management Team.

The Inspector-General of Police iGP commiserates with families and loved ones of officers and men of the armed forces, the Police Force and other paramilitary agencies, who have paid the supreme price in the course of their service to the nation.

He similarly urges every citizen to put hands together to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain, while we embark on drives that will continually promote peace and unity, peaceful coexistence and general safety of all and sundry in Nigeria.

However, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called Nigerians to support the widows and children left behind by the nation’s fallen heroes so that their labour would not be in vain.

The governor who stated this in an interview after the laying of wreaths and parade by members of the Armed Forces to mark the end of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Arcade Ground Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Sunday, attributed the peace and security in the country to the efforts of men and women who sacrificed their lives for a united Nigeria.

According to the governor, “they died protecting the nation against internal and external aggressions. We must continue to ensure that we remember the widows, widowers and the children who are now fatherless or motherless.

“Yes, it is important to remember them today, but more importantly, it is good to remember them every day. Not just to come here and after all is said and done, we go home to come back next year.

“We should remember that these are the people, without them, we will not have peace, law and order and the security that we need which is directly responsible for the socio-economic development and allowed people to go about their business looking for means of life livelihood”.

He admonished Nigerians to exhibit the act of love and appreciate those who laid down their lives to preserve the corporate existence of the nation, saying that “no love is greater than this”.

Abiodun emphasized that as the nation was moving towards the forthcoming election, his administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in all parts of the state through inter-party tolerance, warning that his government would not hesitate to wield the big stick, if the peace of the state is threatened.

“As we prepare for this year’s election, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we continue to have peaceful co-existence and inter-party tolerance to lower the political temperature in the state, and anyone found wanting of any attempt to run foul of the law, irrespective of who they are or how highly placed, will be dealt with to the full extent of the law”, the governor stated.

He again advised parents to ensure that their children are not used for carrying out any act of violence or thuggery as security agencies are on ground to thwart any such moves.

Also speaking in an interview,the Widows Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Patient Okon, lauded the state government for its efforts at meeting the needs of the widows and their children.

She, however, called for more welfare packages to include empowerment for the widows and scholarship for the children of the fallen heroes.

Highlights of the event included laying of wreaths by the governor, Service Chiefs, royal fathers and the release of white pigeons by the governor as a sign of peace.

Similarly, The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has advocated urgent national dialogue on sustainable financing of security sector amidst national economic crisis.

Speaking at the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Governor Adeleke who described the event as a solemn tribute to the dead and the living, noted that proper attention to welfare of service personnel is a guarantor for national security.

“We are celebrating men and women who pay the supreme price for the continous existence of our nation as an indivisible entity. We salute our heroes, the gallant servicemen whose blood were spilled for national defense. At the same time, we pay homage to our veterans, the living witnesses of patriotic service.

“Governments at all levels must ensure that our gratitude translate to improved service conditions for service personnel and unconditional care for the veterans and their families.

“I advocate a renewed focus on funding of the security sector alongside security sector reform. As a nation, we are faced with mounting security challenges at a time of national and global economic crises.

“National and state leaders must therefore brainstorm on how best to meet the financial needs of the security sector. Despite competing needs, a new national dialogue on sustainable funding for the Armed forces and other security services is necessary now more than ever before.

“We must re-evaluate our financing options, focusing not just on military hardware. We must innovate to care sufficiently for the welfare of service personnel and veterans. Neglecting welfare of service personnel is a disservice to effective national defense”, the State Governor noted.

While assuring that his government will support the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Governor Adeleke repeated his assertion that security is not just a function of hardware but proper nurturing and caring for service personnel.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Comrade Oladipo Abioye Peter thanked the State Government for its support over the years and notified the Governor that they will be forwarding the area of their needs for the attention of the State Government.

He added that the legion is also ready to continue to support the state government in maintaining law and order.

Dignitaries in attendance include the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, Members of the House of Assembly, the Chief Justice, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, the Secretarty to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Head of Service, Mr. Samuel Ayanleye Aina, traditional rulers, members of the legion and others.

Also, Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has made a case for the establishment of a body that will carter to the needs of fallen heroes of Nigeria.

He said that the setting up of a body like National Armed Forces Dedicated Fund (NAFDFUND) in the fashion of TETFUND will go a long way in dealing with cases relating to the welfare of families of officers and soldiers who lost their lives in the cause of national assignment.

Speaking on Sunday at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri where this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day was commemorated, Governor Uzodimma said NAFDFUND should be funded by the federal, state and local governments like the TETFUND.

He said the whole essence of the NAFDFUND is to ensure that the Veterans and the families of the fallen heroes are carted for without ceasing and for all seasons after the TETFUND model.

“When modeled after the TETFUND, it will provide a pool of resources where the State and Federal Government can deep hands and take care of the education of the children of fallen heroes as well as the veterans believing that the idea will motivate the security personnel to put in their best in addition to making more Nigerians to join the Armed Forces.”

The Governor who acknowledged the importance of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day given the supreme price the veterans played in securing the country, noted that it should not be reduced to a routine, but an event where both the government and the private sector ought to be partners to make the day more memorable.

“The celebration is in appreciation of the supreme sacrifices of rare breed of Nigerians who laboured to secure our country and in the course of doing that some of them lost their lives while some were maimed, l” he said adding that, “To appreciate them they deserve our respect, attention and resources, not mere platitudes but support and prayers.”

For Imo State in particular, the Governor appreciated the invaluable contributions of the Armed Forces towards the restoration of peace .

He emphasized that his government has not abandoned the families of those who lost their lives in the process of securing Imo State and that “the government will continue to support the security agencies as much as possible and strive to make their jobs easier.”

Reiterating the need to express gratitude to the fallen heroes, the Governor said “many of them lost their lives trying to secure us; in other words “FOR OUR TOMORROW, THEY GAVE THEIR TODAY,” noting, “though there is not much we can do for the dead but there is much we can do for our Veterans.”

Concluding, the governor singled out the President Muhammadu Buhari, commending him for his “statesmanship, tolerance, patience, perseverance, achievements, and contributions towards National development,” as well as “the way he has handled the challenges occasioned by the temptations of the insecurity in the country,” and prayed God to give him the opportunity and strength to make a successful succession and conduct free, fair and credible election in this 2023.

As the Governor of Imo State, he told the audience that he owes it a “duty to ensure that the security and unity of our Nation for which the heroes led down their lives is preserved,” adding that, “Only then we can honestly say that the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

Earlier at a Church Service at Maria Assumpta Cathedral Catholic Church Owerri to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and the Third Anniversary of the Governor’s swearing-in, he commended the efforts of the Armed Forces in Nigeria in securing Imo State from the nefarious activities of bandits and criminals and especially for working hard to ensure that the politically-contrived insecurity in Imo is tamed and peace restored, the reason the celebration could hold.

He promised to continue to support them and make their work easier while urging the Church to pray for Nigeria, the State and the Armed Forces “so that we continue to exist together as a people in unity and peace as one people.”

In his Homily, the Archbishop of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji said “the Armed Forces Remembrance Day should be used to consider all the service members who have lost their lives in the honourable call to duty to defend their fatherland,” noting that “it is not simply a remembrance day but a daily battle.”

He added: “We should take time to consider the families and relations of the veterans and the heroes. It is time to consider that for them every day is a remembrance day hence we should feel their endless pains and irreparable loses.”

The Archbishop called for support to them to live decent lives and urged each and everyone to donate generously to support the family members and dependants of the fallen heroes “as the minimum honour to be paid to soldiers who hazards their lives to defend the Nation.”

He also prayed God to grant eternal rest to our fallen heroes that they may sleep in the peace of Christ and rise in his glory.

Those present at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration were all Service Chiefs and Heads of Paramilitary agencies, members of the State and National Assembly, Members of the State Executive Council, Veterans, wives of fallen heroes and relations.

. Soludo pledges support for families of fallen heroes

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has assured families of fallen heroes in the state of government support to cushion effects of their sufferings.

Soludo made the pledge during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) celebration at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on Sunday.

He said his government remained grateful to the departed armed forces personnel and would support their families to cushion their pains while assuring that ex-service men would be made to get the attention they deserved.

He urged the continued support of the security agencies towards ensuring to return of peace in Anambra, adding that the criminal elements would never succeed in bending the will of the people for a peaceful and livable state.

The governor commended security agencies for their contributions toward ensuring peace in Nigeria and the state in particular.

He said that their commitment to national unity and sacrifices could not be quantified, adding that they had been crucial stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

The governor said the Army and other security agencies had helped to recover eight local government areas which he said were under siege at the time he assumed office in March 2022.

He,however, extended heartfelt condolences to families of personnel who died in the line of duty.

Soludo led top officials of his government and heads of security agencies in Anambra to lay wreathes at the unknown soldier cenotaph in Ekwueme square.

He further performed the symbolic release of pigeons as a sign of peace after which 21 gun salutes were shot in honour of the fallen heroes.

Mrs Bestie Ozumba, a widow, laid a wreath on behalf of wives of fallen heroes.

The event had in attendance the Commander of 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha, Commander of Naval Outpost, Odoekpe, state Commissioner of Police, Sector Commander of FRSC and Head of Nigeria Immigration Services among others

.Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu pledges more support for military

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said the State government would continue to give support to the military, noting without their support it would be difficult to maintain territorial integrity of the nation.

Sanwo-Olu gave the remark during the grand finale of Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony at Remembrance Arcade, TBS, Lagos.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the State Goverment appreciated the efforts of the military and other paramilitary agencies.

The event which was attended by the wives of the fallen heroes and other family members witnessed the laying of wreaths by Hamzat and other State officials.

The Deputy also inspected the guards of honour and uncaging of white pigeons symbolizing peace. The event also witnessed the 21-gun salutes.

Nigeria dedicates January 15 for the remembrance of fallen soldiers who had paid the supreme sacrifices in keeping the unity of the country.

Addressing journalists shortly after the ceremony, Hamzat thanked the military for keeping the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “The people and government of Lagos State appreciate all the efforts of our military in protecting the integrity of our country. Without them, we reaaly cannot do much.

“Lagos as a state has always and will always support the military and all the para-military agencies that are ensuring at secuing our state.

“All the same, we remember the wives of those who have departed while defending the territorial Integrity of our country.”

While praying for the deceased, the Deputy Governor said, “Each family has different needs. They are personal. We talk to them. It is not something for public domain. I can say that we support them and we will continue to support.”

In his comments, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi said, “Today as we all know, we remember gallant soldiers that have paid the ultimate price for the country’s unity.

“It has been our practice to support them, last year, Mr Governor graciously donated largely and also gave items for the benefits of the families.

“I want to assure you that we will continue that practice. We gave empowerment and that will not support. The families have different needs which they always bring forward to us,” Elegushi stated.