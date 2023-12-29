AFCON 2023: Nigeria ranks fourth in ticket purchase

Nigeria is currently ranked in fourth position in terms of tickets purchased by participating countries ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, revealed the information on its official X account.

“Ticket sales for Nigeria are among the top five on the continent,” reads the message.

According to CAF, a total of 12,544 tickets have been purchased by the country.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire top the chart with 32,307 tickets sold and are closely followed by Nigeria Group A opponents; Guinea-Bissau (28,614) as well as Equatorial Guinea (16,237).

Defending champions Senegal are in fifth position with 10,959 purchased.

The 2023 AFCON finals will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The Super Eagles will face Equatorial Guinea in the opening fixture at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday, January 14.

