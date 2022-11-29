Adeleke sacks 12,000 workers, dethrones 3 monarchs appointed by Oyetola 

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo with agency report

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Monday sacked no fewer than 12,000 workers even as he announced the dethronement of three traditional rulers.

The affected monarchs are Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri; Aree of Ire, Oba Ademola Oluponle and Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyega Famodun.

Similarly, he announced the suspension of the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, and his members.

Adeleke also annulled the appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries appointed by the immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke’s decisions were announced on Monday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

The decisions, he stated, followed the signing of the Executives Orders, which covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.

The statement reads in part: “All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

“Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers. All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies.

“In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.”

Governor Adeleke was sworn in on Sunday.

His actions came barely 24 hours after his swearing in.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also ordered the most senior career heads of LGAs to take charge of their respective area office, LCDAs and ACDAs in the state with immediate effect.

This, according to him, is in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo that sacked the Local Government Chairmen and Councillors.

Also, Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed displeasure over alleged attacks on its members after the inauguration of Governor Adeleke on Sunday.

This is as the party called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, to urgently intervene in the security situation in the state.

The party alleged that over 500 of its members have been attacked in the last 24 hours and a number of properties had been destroyed including APC campaign vehicles, billboards particularly in Osogbo, the state capital.

In a statement by its Acting State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, the Osun APC said the return PDP into governance in Osun has marked the continuation of brigandage and political siege of yesteryears.

The statement reads in part: ‘’We knew since yesterday that the beasts of yesteryears have returned to power, but we never imagined the extent of the havoc they are currently wrecking in Osun in less than 24 hours after the inauguration. Today, Monday can be best described as a black day for our dear State.

‘’We are seriously disturbed and concerned about public peace and order particularly the safety of our teeming members and supporters in Osun, which has been under serious security threats since yesterday after the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

‘’As at the last count this morning, more than 500 APC members have been attacked while a vehicle with APC campaign inscription was burnt in Ayetoro area of Osogbo. As at the time of issuing this statement, some of our party members have sustained various degrees of injuries and gun wounds at Old Garage, Ogo – Oluwa in Osogbo, and the ongoing senseless attack has already spilled to Ile Ife, Ilesa, Iwo, Ede, Ila and Ikirun.

‘’It is regrettable to see how political thugs are openly displaying guns and shooting sporadically across the state, and sadly, some men of the Nigeria Police Force are providing shield for the criminals particularly in the attack that happened at Old Garage, where Anti-Cultist Police unit team provided cover for hoodlums to attack innocent people in the area.

‘’It will be recalled that last week, we raised a concern about the subject matter that PDP have concluded plans to destroy our party campaign facilities and attack our members. Today, we are vindicated because the attacks were carried out in a pattern and manner we have noticed and reported to the police.

‘’We are not surprised because the hallmark of PDP and new Governor is violence and brigandage but it is very unfortunate that the era of locust is returning to Osun 12 years after,” the acting chairman said.

However, the Osun Commissioner of Police, CP Faleye Olaleye, stated that he has charged the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to ensure the situation is brought under control and arrest culprits.

According to him, the Police operatives tactical operation has arrested 10 suspects and recovered one Barretta pistol, two Pump Action, two barrel guns, nine live and four expended cartridges, five cutlasses and charms.

This is contained in a release by the spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, on Monday.

“The Osun State Police Command is aware and frowns at the crises that erupted within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the State.

“It would be recalled that the Commissioner of Police, the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, other stake holders held meetings with NURTW executive, members and other stakeholders in the state to avert these unwarranted attacks and forceful takeover of the parks in the state.

“All consented to maintaining peace, but it was a surprise to learn about the attacks by NURTW members in several parts of the state with attendant destruction of offices and injury to some persons and Police personnel,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police assured the people that the Police Command is fully on top of the situation as Mobile/Conventional/Tactical/Patrol teams have been deployed to curtail the crises and advised member of the public to go about their lawful businesses/work without fear of insecurity or attacks.

He warned that, anyone found culpable in these unwarranted violent attacks will face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Adeleke and the Osun House of Assembly are at loggerheads over renaming of the State, anthem, slogan and flag.

In reaction to the inaugural speech of the newly sworn-in governor of Osun, Adeleke, the House Assembly said the usage of the State Anthem, Crest and Flag is an enactment of law and not a matter of choice.

Also, the parliament faulted the slogan of the state which the governor announced will be changed from Land of Virtuous to State of Living Spring.

A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon Moshood Kunle Akande, issued on Monday insisted that the State will continue to be described as the State of the Virtuous (Ipinle Omoluabi).

He said: “The usage of the State Anthem, Crest and Flag is an enactment of law and as such, its usage is a matter of law and not choice.

The enactment, “State of Osun Anthem, Crest and Flag Law, 2012” assented to on the 18th of December, 2012 contained in Schedule 1, Il, Ill, IV and V, which carefully details every component of this law is not in ambiguity.

“Schedule I is the State Anthem, Schedule II has to do with the state crest, Schedule III is the symbolic significance of the symbolic significance of the elements in the Flag, SUI.

“Lastly, while we are aware of a court judgment in effect recognizing “Osun State”, the Assembly, pending the determination and exhaustion of all legal means would not be drawn into this matter.”