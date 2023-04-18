Adamawa REC’s attempted electoral heist, lowest point of the 2023 general elections – PDP Govs

. Demands weeding out of partisan, corrupt INEC officials

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The PDP Governors’ Forum, has said that the attempted electoral heist and brigandage perpetrated by the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, is perhaps the lowest point of the 2023 General elections.

The governors while condemning what they called show of shame however commended the immediate steps taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as an institution to recover its battered image by nullifying the attempted coup and suspending the REC.

In a statement by the Director General, PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D. Maduabum,, the governors said, “The appropriate Returning Officer, Mele Lamido, should immediately conclude the collation and declare the result.

“One of the most important lessons of this election season is that the integrity of INEC personnel is crucial to free, fair, and credible elections as well as deployment of technology.

“Going forward, there should be a deliberate process of revisiting the appointments of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners to weed out corrupt and extremely partisan officials. It is the partisan method of appointment of these officials that led to national disgrace in Adamawa State.

“Appropriate sanctions, including prosecution of all those involved, especially the former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, should be swiftly commenced to serve as an example to others.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to be on alert as we brace up to emerging threats to our democracy and the struggle for good governance in Nigeria.”