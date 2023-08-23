Activist blames current economic woes of Nigeria on past  political leaders  

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

A Human Rights activist and Social Crusader. Hon. Prince Clems Onyeali has blamed the current woes of Nigeria as a nation on the past political leader’s corrupt system of governance

He noted that while corruption has continued to take center stage in Nigeria, the nation has become a dumping ground for leaders who are not prepared to remedy the ugly situation

According to him, “This ugly situation in the country, brought about years of hunger, starvation, destitution, illiteracy, crushing poverty and insecurity among other debilitating factors.

The activist who is the Founder/President of a Non-Governmental Organization – “Good Governance for the Masses” made the observation at a press briefing in Owerri recently

According to him, ” It is unfortunate that for the past twenty-four years that the military abdicated power, we have not had a leader that has really made a difference between military rule and civilian rule, hence, the nation has continued to stagnate in growth and development”.

He described Nigeria as a dumping ground for leaders who are not prepared to serve, the people insisting that those who bulldozed themselves into power plundered the nation

The Activist said, ” such leaders must be probed and made to face the full weight of the law

He further noted that unbridled and reckless borrowing by the nation’s leaders had become a cog in her march to greatness, contending that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (C.B.N.) Godwin Emefiele should not just be accused of terrorism but should be made to account for the huge sum of money stashed abroad by his Deputy saying, “Nobody is asking questions about this because they know that heads will roll should they do so”.

The activist who took exception to the removal of fuel subsidy by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu warned that further borrowing by the Federal Government to take care of both capital and recurrent expenditures would further plunge the nation into a state of abyss.

On the political crisis in Nigre Republic, he also blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari for extending rail lines to the country and his financial and logistic support to Burkina Faso to the neglect of the worthy yearnings of the man in the street, even as he cautioned the Federal Government not to strain relations with Niger Republic currently threatening to destroy the Kanji Dam that supplies electricity to Nigeria.

“President Tinubu is barely three (3) months in office but Nigerians are finding things much more difficult than ever, no food, no light, and a bag of rice now costs about N48,000 and what is happening in Nigeria is the same thing happening in Niger Republic.

For now, Nigerians are yet to see a remarkable difference between a military regime and that of civilians and corruption has since assumed a much more frightening dimension”.

He advised the Federal Government to tread softly and cautiously over the uprising in Niger Republic, adding that our troops who are considered as among the best in the world should not be deployed to the warring country in order not to waste their lives.