Reps ad-hoc C’ttee summons NFF President, Gusau for disregarding parliamentary invitation.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

An Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the dispute between the Nigeria Female National Team Super Falcons and the Nigeria Football Federation NFF over payment of entitlements on Wednesday summoned the President of the national football governing body Mohamed Gusau for failing to appear before it.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon.Blessing Onuh issued the summon at a rescheduled investigating hearing organized by the House on the crisis at the NFF secretariat at the National Assembly Abuja after a botched sitting of the probe panel.

She said that the Ad-hoc Committee was constituted by the House to investigate the issue of unpaid allowances and other entitlements that are supposed to be paid to the female national team but are yet to be paid to them by the NFF executives.

Appearing before the probe panel, the Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi said that the football governing body received the invitation of the House on the subject matter of the investigation.

He said that NFF President has asked him to excuse him at the hearing because he travelled out of the country to attend the Federation of International Football Association FIFA Convention in Zurich Switzerland.

Earlier, the Committee Chairman Hon.Onu said that the meeting was rescheduled for today August 23,2023 from August 17, 2023 due to the correspondence sent to the probe panel by the NFF President that requested for a change of the date of the panel’s investigation.

She however expressed displeasure that the President of the NFF failed to honour the committee and rather sent in a representative to the House panel and refused to honour its invitation.

She said: “I wish to remind the NFF President that the parliament has powers to invite anybody especially the agencies of government that received their budget approval from the National Assembly”

The House Committee also expressed displeasure that the football governing body executives only sent the requested documents to aid the House panel probe less than two hours before the panel’s sitting.