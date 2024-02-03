Abiodun congratulates Super Eagles for qualifying for AFCON Semi-final

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has congratulated the national ream, the Super Eagles for qualifying for the semi-final at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles on Friday evening beat their Angolan counterpart by one goal to nil, scored in the 41 minutes by Ademola Lookman.

Governor Abiodun praised the resilience, tenacity and the team spirit displayed by the players in overcoming their opponents.

He urged the team to do Nigeria proud by qualifying for the finals of the African football showpiece.

He said: “I extend my warmest congratulations to our beloved Super Eagles on their impressive triumph over Angola, securing a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

“The team’s extraordinary display of skill, tenacity, and teamwork has made our nation proud. This victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and I commend every player and member of the coaching staff for their exceptional performance.

“As a state, we stand firmly behind our national team and will continue to support them as they strive for further success.”

