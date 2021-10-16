Abia APC holds parallel congress as new executives emerge

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) Abia state has elected a new State Working Executives with a new party chairman emerging.

The new chairman, Mazi Enyinnaya Harbour who was elected at the party congress held at Ugwunchara area in Umuahia North local government area polled a total number of 1260 votes to emerge as the winner.

Other executive members elected include Hon. Okey Ezeala as the state publicity secretary, Barr Ndubuka Ugochukwu Rowland as the assistant state legal adviser, treasurer, Chief Nwogu Nwogu, organizing secretary, Deacon Obinna Atuonwu , among others.

In his acceptance speech, the elected state chairman, Mazi Harbour said the success of the election was “a combination of many years of careful and strategic planning, dedication and execution by the leader of the party in Abia state ,High Chief Ikechi Emenike and Rt Hon.Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and many others to many to mention”

“APC today in Abia stands at threshold of a historic breakthrough which has eluded her since 2014” he said.

According to him , “We are now poise to rebuild our great party in Abia state and our doors are open to receive all men and women of good will that desire the party to grow ”

Addressing newsmen, the state publicity secretary ,Hon.Okey Ezeala said that Abia APC now has a new born State Working Executive members that have just emerged ,adding that the genuine members of APC in Abia state gathered and elected their new executive members in order to deliver Abia to the APC in 2023.

In his contribution the state assistant legal adviser, Barr Ugochukwu Rowland, said that it is a proper process and the most legitimate process that ushered in the new executive body in Abia state.

“You can see that people from national body are on ground to conduct this election,the process is endorsed by the national body.

” I urge all other party members to come and queue behind this new executive body ,we are coming to rebuild Abia APC ”

Earlier while announcing the results of the election, the APC Congress State Chairman Babatunde Kolawole said the total number of delegates were 1700 and accredited number 1277 while the new chairman polled 1260 votes to emerge.

He charged the new executive body to work hard as a team to deliver the party in Abia state, adding that ,”no loser, we have all won ”

Meanwhile, the other faction of the party in Abia ,led by Hon. Donatus Nwankpa conducted their own election at the Abia state stadium Umuahia.

