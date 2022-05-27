Abdulrazaq touts gains of Otoge as Kwara APC affirms Gov for second term

No fewer than 961 delegates of Kwara State All Progressives Congress on Thursday voted to have Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq run for second term — a massive vote of confidence that the Governor said reflects the strides of the administration over the last three years.

There were a total of 965 delegates in attendance but four votes were deemed invalid as they did not properly fill their ballots.

The voting took place in the presence of representatives of the INEC led by Shehu Ahmad and Governorship and House of Assembly Primaries’ Committee chaired by Prof. Emmmanuel Dandaura, and in accordance with the electoral guidance.

Dandaura pronounced AbdulRazaq validly nominated to run for second term, commending his excellent performance which he said could be seen from the declaration of the delegates.

He also commended the credible conduct of the House of Assembly primaries which also held across the state on Thursday.

The carnivalesque event was witnessed by senators, House of Representatives members, state lawmakers, cabinet members, Federal Character Commission Chairman Hajia Fareedah Dankaka, National Assembly aspirants, and party leaders, among others.

“My profound gratitude goes to all of you distinguished delegates, and to the people of Kwara State for this honour. I also thank all royal fathers, thought leaders, party stalwarts and leaders across Kwara State. I do not take your support for granted,” he said.

“Between 2019 and now, the trajectory of Kwara State has changed. We have registered a bold presence in the comity of decent and respected states. We have positive strides and indices in education, health, access to water, improved youths engagement, gender mainstreaming, support for farmers and the vulnerable, and rural development to show for our mandate. Today, no part of Kwara State is left without government presence.

“Our politics has also evolved. The destiny of Kwarans is no longer tied to any particular person. That is the bold message from our primaries. Are we perfect? No, we are not. What is not debatable is the magnitude of progress that Kwara has made over the last three years. We can only beat our own records of achievements.

“So, we will campaign on our records of improving the lots of our people and reasserting the leadership position of Kwara State. We will campaign on our record of courageously opening up the democratic space for all. We will campaign on our records of courageously opening up our books for public assessments in our strong belief that perfection belongs to God alone. In doing so, we are steadily improving the old system and achieving more efficiency.

“Distinguished delegates, the choice before the people of Kwara State is clear. 2023 is the year to make it clear to the doubting Thomases that the revolution of 2019 was not a fluke. It is the year to reaffirm our decision to reclaim our dignity and have a state that serves everyone equitably. We must therefore keep what is left of our patrimony, and by all democratic means avoid a relapse to the years of the locust.

“Once again, I thank you distinguished delegates, party elders for the confidence reposed in me. I assure you that the interest of the largest majority of our people will continue to be our priority. God bless you.”

