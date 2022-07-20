A WORD IS ENOUGH…..

It is great to work with a leader who knows a lot. But it is absolutely terrible to work for a leader who knows it all.

I want to emphasize on the wording of those two sentences. When a leader knows a lot they work WITH their people to create enabling environment for growth and success. When a leader knows it all they tend to be far more “boss/Oga” like than leader like. They don’t work with their people, they expect their people to work FOR them.

Leaders who believe they already know it all don’t listen to their people. They don’t need to because the only reason anyone actually listens is to learn something. When you have nothing to learn you have no need to listen.

Recall that on 6th March 2022, Sen.T.A.Orji in a meeting held in his residence advocated for Power Rotation to Abia North Senatorial Zone.

Note: Ochendo’s support for power shift to Abia North is not borne out of hatred for Ngwa people, No. It is not because he never like the choice of the incumbent governor for his successor, far from it.

Remember Sen.T.A.Orji against all odds chose an Ngwa man, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu as his successor, he insisted that an Ngwa son must be governor of Abia state for the first time in the history of the state via Power Rotation.

Secondly, Sen.T.A.Orji in 2015 appointed Prof. UCHE IKONNE as the acting rector of Abia state Polytechnic, and was instrumental in IKONNE becoming the Vice Chancellor of Abia state University Uturu.

Ochendo’s support for power rotation to Abia North Senatorial Zone is for the interest of the state and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ochendo was part of the Senators that amended the electoral act law, he knew that it is no longer business as usual, he knew that the act eradicates’The Power of Incumbency’, he knew that the votes of the people must count , he knew that the votes of those pensioners that are being owed 2yrs pension will count, he knew that the votes of the striking teachers, doctors and staff of ABSUTH must count, he knew that the votes of the parents of Abia students that never wrote Junior WAEC as a result of teachers being on strike, must count, he knew that the votes of Abia Poly students, lecturers and their children must count, he knew that the votes of the market men/women must count, even the votes of local government workers and all civil servants must surely count etc.

Ochendo considered all these factors before coming to the conclusion that for the best interest of the Party and the state in general, let Power Rotate to Abia North in line with the Abia Charter of Equity. He adviced the governor and the party PDP, to follow suit but his advice was not followed.

I wonder why the advice of an elder statesman, a man that has a demonstrable and proven ability to be a provider of solutions to PDP’s problems in the state and beyond, Senator T.A.Orji, should be jettisoned by the party, in Abia state.

Political Ochendo is the most experienced. Having served in National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON), now INEC, Abia State as Administrative Secretary in 1996 and was later redeployed to Enugu State in 1997 where he supervised the elections that ushered in the democratic government in the state in 1999. He became Chief of Staff to the then Abia state governor for 8years and in 2007 he was elected Executive Governor of Abia State, he was re-elected Governor in 2011 and he won the senatorial seat of Abia Central Senatorial Zone in 2015 and subsequently re-elected in 2019. No politician from Abia State has attained or surpassed such record. One would wonder why PDP wouldn’t adhere to the advice of this respectable man of honour, Sen. T.A.Orji.

It is bad for anyone not to listen. The most successful people learn something new almost every single day. Much of what they learnt they learnt by listening. When people in leadership positions don’t listen the results can be disastrous.

With what happened in Osun state last Saturday Ochendo has been vindicated, first, the Power of incumbency both state and federal never played any part in the election, the incumbent governor lost even in the polling units inside government house, due to non payment of workers salaries, he has all the money to buy votes but the people rejected his money and voted their choice. If care is not taken, what happened to Osun state might repeat itself in Abia state.

Governor Oyetola’s predecessor Rauf Aregbesola never supported his re-election because of the way and manner the Party conducted it’s party delegates/primaries in the state. Oyetola thought he could excel without his predecessor, and what happened, he lost.

A house divided against each other cannot stand. The division in PDP Abia state has given rise to other political parties in the state like, YPP, Labour party etc, of which majority of their staunch members decamped from PDP in the state.

Only if PDP had listened to the voice of their elders and founders in the state, the likes of Sen.T.A.Orji, Sen. Adolf Wabara etc, the house would have still remained in tact.

Hearing is a gift from God but listening is a choice. Authentic Leaders make the choice to listen to their people, and to anyone who might help them lead even a little better.

The Party Primaries have come and gone, Ochendo promised to SPEAK very soon.

As we continue to wait patiently for the VOICE of PAPA UKWU, may we also continue to be obediently ATIKULATED.

A word is enough for the wise. Cheers!

My name is Chinweuba Wachukwu.