Newly Constituted Boards of Para Sports to be inaugurated Wednesday

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Arrangements have been concluded for the inauguration of the newly constituted Boards of Para Sports Federations by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, in line with the National ParaSports Federations Elections guidelines.

The inauguration which is a fall out of the recently concluded Para Sports Federations elections into the Boards is scheduled to hold at 4.30pm on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at the Media Centre, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

The Boards are to manage the affairs of the Para Federations for a term of four (4) years. Consequently, they are to

continue the quest to develop the Para Sports to enviable heights, especially now that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has established a department in-charge of Para Sports.

The Para Sports Federations to be inaugurated according to a statement by the Director of Press in the Ministry Mohammed Manga are as follows:

Amputee Football Para-Athletics

iii. Para Powerlifting

Para Swimming Para Soccer and Sitting Volleyball

