9mobile boosts connection with entrepreneurs at Owerri Trade Fair

9mobile, Nigeria’s leading customer-centric network, continues to boost its SME-friendly credentials through its participation at the Owerri Trade Fair 2023. This annual event which is organized by the Owerri Marketplace brings together businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors from different parts of Nigeria and beyond.

The fair provides a platform for participants to showcase their products and services, network, and explore new business opportunities.

According to the Director of Marketing Communications at 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, participating in the fair supports the SMEs and the significant role they play in the Nigerian economy.

“9mobile recognizes the importance of SMEs in driving the economic growth of the nation and we are committed to their development and success. Through various initiatives and partnerships like the Owerri Trade Fair, we support SMEs to thrive and scale their businesses. Last year, we launched an Enterprise Business Growth Series, the Hack to empower entrepreneurs by giving them the knowledge, technology, and access to the market required to help them grow”.

Lawal-Mohammed stated that the company uses the Hack initiative in different regions across the country to provide SMEs with information and networking opportunities needed to succeed in their businesses. “We provide them with advice on leveraging Information and Communications Technology because of the tremendous growth and expansion opportunities it offers growing businesses. We also teach them business management, inventory management, and tracking. In addition to this, we have continued to launch specialized products and services that meet the needs of the SMEs like our ‘Enterprise Cloud Solution’ and ‘Enterprise ComboPak”, she continued.

As an SME-friendly telecommunications network, 9mobile has been consistent in supporting and providing solutions that stimulate the growth of SMEs in Nigeria. The sponsorship of this year’s edition of the Owerri Trade Fair is in line with its broad objective of supporting the growth of start-ups and budding businesses in Nigeria, as one of the key drivers of economic transformation for the country.