Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Corruption: Gov Otti  to launch Whistle blower policy in Abia.

News
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

 

Abia State government is set to launch a whistle blower’s policy for the State.

Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu who made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s Abia State Executive Council meeting in Government House Umuahia, said Governor Alex Otti in his determination  to put in place a very robust governing structure in the State will launch the policy.

 

He said the policy will make a significant milestone in his bid to do things differently and in a New Abia State.

 

 

Speaking further,he disclosed that all civil servants who were yet to be verified will no longer be paid their salaries from the end of this month.

 

He however said in line with government policy of adding human face to its activities,there were still  windows of opportunities that have been opened for such people even though the verification exercise has officially come to an end,adding that those who were affected , have the opportunity to go back to their ministries or MDAs to go and interface with the Heads of their MDAs to know why they have not been verified.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 15914 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Northern Senators ask Niger military junta to release…

Justices’ residential sites: Wike directs FCDA to provide…

FCT Police parade 43 over homicide, kidnapping, armed…

Technology to serve as impetus for local challenges, says…

1 of 1,307