Corruption: Gov Otti  to launch Whistle blower policy in Abia.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State government is set to launch a whistle blower’s policy for the State.

Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu who made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s Abia State Executive Council meeting in Government House Umuahia, said Governor Alex Otti in his determination to put in place a very robust governing structure in the State will launch the policy.

He said the policy will make a significant milestone in his bid to do things differently and in a New Abia State.

Speaking further,he disclosed that all civil servants who were yet to be verified will no longer be paid their salaries from the end of this month.

He however said in line with government policy of adding human face to its activities,there were still windows of opportunities that have been opened for such people even though the verification exercise has officially come to an end,adding that those who were affected , have the opportunity to go back to their ministries or MDAs to go and interface with the Heads of their MDAs to know why they have not been verified.