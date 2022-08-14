Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

8th Day Firdau Prayer Alhaji Adebayo Tafa Balogun ,inspector General of Police (Rtd) held in Lagos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photos shows some of the Guest at Harbor Point in Lagos …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Photo Gallery
By Peter
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7564 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Funeral Service of Late Businessman Oluwashola Akeem…

Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ,Sanwo-Olu, others at Daisy…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 12, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 11, 2022

1 of 199