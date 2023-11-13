5 natives gunned down as killers of Rivers DPO strike again

EMMANUEL NLEWEDU, Port Harcourt

Five natives of Odiemerenyi community in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State were on Sunday killed by suspected Island Cult members.

The Champion gathered that the cultists, were the same gang members led by notorious wanted kingpin, David Gift, a.k.a 2Baba who was alleged to be responsible for the killing of the late Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in-charge of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim attacked the community on Sunday morning at about 10:0am.

A community source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the suspected cultists killed two of his brothers and another person in his compound. He explained that five persons in total, were killed in the community.

Our source gave the names of people killed by the suspected cultists as Charles Osu, Ogbobula Ejee, Eeje idaowukwo and two others.

Speaking further, he said the suspected cultists told the community after the killings, that the only condition for them (cultists) to stop the killing was for the Nigeria Police to release their sponsors and sympathizers as well as some chiefs in the custody of the Police before they (cultists) will cease fire.

He used the medium to call on the Rivers State Government and security agencies in the state to do more in order to arrest the wanted cultists as everybody is now living in fear.

Another native who did not want his name in print for security reasons said the suspected cultists also accused some of the community natives killed of being Police informants.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that two of the hoodlums were killed during an exchange of gunfire with the Ahoada Police Division which responded to a distress call by the community.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command SP Grace Iringe-Koko was yet to respond to text messages sent to her by our reporter.

