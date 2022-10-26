Champion Newspapers Limited
400 farmers receive free agricultural inputs from Senator Sam Egwu empowerment scheme in Ebonyi

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

 

No fewer than 400 farmers from Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone on Wednesday received free agricultural inputs, courtesy of the Senator representing abakaliki, Izzi, Ebonyi and Ohaukwu senatorial zone  in the National Assembly Senator Sam Egwu.

 

Each of the beneficiaries received agricultural inputs namely one  bag of fertilizer, two bags of fish feed, one can of insecticides, cassava stem and N50,000 respectively.

 

Speaking on the occassion held at the Women Development Center abakaliki, Senator Egwu (who is seeking re-election in the Senate),  represented by Mr David Odeh,  said that the event was organized for members of his constituents.

 

He disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to hold another batch of empowerment programmes for his constituents before the end of 2022.

 

“You know as a lover of Human Empowerment, I changed the ugly narrative in the State as 1st Executive Governor of the State,”

 

“Today’s empowerment programme is a tip of the iceberg, another fold of empowerment is coming up on the 28th of this month, more empowerment will follow subsequently.

 

” I am confident that I would emerge winner at the 2023 polls, I will not only take Ebonyi North Senatorial District to greater height but the entire State.

 

Senator Egwu enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the inputs, in order to achieve the objectives of the empowerment programme.

 

” The empowerment is aimed at encouraging the farmers to boost their yields”

 

The distribution ceremony was preceded with a workshop organized by Dr Egwu for beneficiaries, on various farming techniques .

 

Senator Egwu charged Resource Persons at the training,  to ensure that beneficiaries receive all the necessary training/inputs  on new Agricultural techniques.

 

Earlier in a lecture, a Resource Person and Lecturer College of Natural Resource and Enviromental Management Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike Mr Awom .Emeka, said the event was meant to tutor the farmers on basic agricultural skills and techniques.

 

“The essence of this programme is for farmers to double their agricultural productivity, ”

 

In their remarks, beneficiaries of the programme including Mrs Ngozi Ugo, Mr Uche Nwadum, and Mr Bernard Nwonyirigbo, among others commended Dr Sam Egwu for the initiative and assured of greater utilization of the training to improve their agricultural productivity.

