2022 torch for National Sports Festival implies  symbol of  peace, unity, harmony among Nigerians  – Aliyu

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has said that the 2022 torch for the national sports festival implies a symbol of unity as it brings together seasoned and budding sports men and women from all walks of life and across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, to compete for medals of excellence in sporting activities.

Receiving the torch for the national sports festival on behalf of the FCT Administration, Aliyu emphasised that the torch of unity kick starts every national sports festivals, heralds and transmits the message of peace, friendship, tolerance, hope, oneness and fair play amongst the athletes in particular and the entire nation in general.

According to her; “It showcases the light of spirit, knowledge and life; and by passing it from state to state or from person to person, it expresses the handing down of the fire of unity, sportsmanship, fair play and friendship from one generation to the next”.

The minister charged all participants to use the sports festival to promote message of peace, unity, especially as the nation approaches another general elections.

In her words:”Let this day, therefore, send forth the same message to all citizens of this great nation that; in all our common endeavors and in all fronts of our national life, peace, friendship, unity, tolerance, equity, accommodation, hope and fair play are all what we require to achieve meaningful progress, cohesion and advancement. We must carry this same message into our electioneering campaigns as well.

“We must pass it from our generation to the next generation after us. We must remain united, tolerate one another despite our differences, make friends across all divides, create room for the survival of the next citizen across the street. That is the essence of this day’s event”.

She, therefore, expressed the confidence that the FCT contingents would return home with laurels, praying that the various athletes would gain global recognition.

Earlier, the representative of the Minister of Sports, and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Mrs Deborah Pitmang, said the torch represents unity through sports among states.

Recall that the Torch Relay, started in 1936 Summer Olympic Games of Berlin, Germany, a modern invention inspired by the practices from ancient Greece that announced the beginning of competitive sporting games.

the national sports festival is slated to hold in Asaba, Delta state capital.