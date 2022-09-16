4 arrested, local guns sized as Armed hunters attack FCTA’s task force at Lugbe

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As the Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) enforced the restrictions on commercial motorcyclists, four armed hunters were arrested for attacking the Team, as

two local guns were seized and 72 motorcycles were impounded at Sabo Lugbe, along Airport Road.

The suspects were also alleged to have obstructed the operations of the task force last week with guns and arrows, preventing the squad from impounding motorcycles and arresting its riders for Violating route restrictions.

The hunters who mobilised themselves with gun shots in the air were demobilised by a large number of the combined forces of both the Police, Army and other forces.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said it was worrisome that people allowed by government to assist constitutional Security agencies in the fight against insecurity, have become obstacles to law enforcement.

He stated that while the suspects fired gunshots threatening the task force, luck ran out of them, due to heavy presence of security operatives who overpowered them.

Attah regretted that while the team make sacrifices to actualize the dream of making Abuja a model city, People who detest the efforts the administration is making, have always attacked the good works.

According to him, the operations to check the illegal activities of commercial motorcyclists in Abuja, wil be sustained, to ensure compliance with the route restrictions.

In his words:” The Minister of the FCT gave us a strong directives to remove Okada from the airport roads, some parts of Area 1 and Kubwa. We in the enforcement have always clamoured for expanded ban, but the Minister insisted that we must justify our ability to remove them . That is why we have come today. We have touched Area 1.

” Last week when the team from Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) came here, they were attacked by some men here who identified themselves as registered hunters. The men insisted that nobody will carry any Okada close to where they are guiding. They discharged all the Okada riders that were arrested.

” Today again, the same men quickly mobilised and fired at our team, insisting that nobody will arrest any Okada from there. Thanks to the gallantry of security personnel who were able to overpower them.

” These two guns were recovered from the hunters. We found it very worrisome, because registered hunters and vigilante groups are supposed to work closely with the Police and other security agencies. For them to stop us from doing our work, is something they have to tell the Commissioner of Police.

Also Speaking, the Head of Operations, DRTS Deborah Osho confirmed that 72 motorcycles were impounded and that order of forfeiture would be sought from the court before crushing them.

Osho added, ” we have about 72 bikes impounded and the operations is still going on. We will take the bike to our Wuye Office and will approach the court for order of forfeiture and the crushing will take place”.