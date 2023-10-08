35 talented pupils get NNPC-SHELL scholarship

THIRTY-FIVE talented pupils from public primary schools of three states of the Niger Delta have become the latest beneficiaries of the NNPC-Shell Cradle-to-Career scholarship, for full six years of secondary school education fully funded by the NNPC/SPDC/TotalEnergies/NAOC joint venture.

The beneficiaries from Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States, recently concluded a weeklong orientation programme with introductory courses in academics, character, and psychology to prepare them for a seamless integration into their new learning environment. They have been enrolled in three high-rated private schools – Brookstone Secondary School; Jephthah Comprehensive College and Bloombreed High School – all in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

General Manager Corporate Relations, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited and operator of the joint venture, Mr. Igo Weli, described the beneficiaries as the “35 shining stars of the Niger Delta,” having emerged through a competitive process including aptitude tests. Weli spoke at the induction closeout ceremony on Thursday.

The latest group of scholars are the 14th since the launch of the scholarship in 2010 and they bring the total number of beneficiaries to 790.”

Represented at the ceremony by the company’s Manager, Social Performance and Social Investment, Emmanuel Anyim, he said “The Cradle-to-career programme is designed to bridge educational inequalities resulting from geographic and socio-economic differences as well as help enhance high literacy levels in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general. This endeavor contributes towards the actualisation of the UNESCO ‘Education for All’ goal. Our belief is that the scheme will also help develop a sound human resource base for Nigeria’s development.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, commended the success of the programme and the rigorous process of identifying for the pupils from less-privileged background to help them acquire the best of education. “We also appreciate Shell for going out to help the states and the country with this programme.”

Represented by a director in the state ministry of education, Mr. Emmanuel Onumbu, the Commissioner asked the pupils to concentrate, focus on their goals and make the best use of the scholarship so as to make their families and the programme sponsors proud.