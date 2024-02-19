3.0 Verse Summit 2024 Africa Edition held in Lagos

L-r… Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar; presenting an agreement document to Managing Director, Simba Group Nigeria Limited Mr Vinay Grover.

L- r…Speaker, Financial Marketing Analysis, Michael Bello; Speaker, Emmanuel Jégo. Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar, and David Maverick during the 3.0 Verse Summit 2024 Africa Edition held at landmark event center Lagos.

Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar, Winners are Kosin Gracejane Nnenna; Glolahan Akande; Gwilyn Emmauel.

Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar, addressing the participants.

Cross section of the participants.

L-r … One of the Guest Speaker Founder/Co-ordinator, Blockchain Nigeria, Mr Chimezie Chuta; received an award from the Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar.

L-r… Group Head at Simba Group Pradeep Balakrishnan; Group Head- Finance & Commercial, Simba Group Nigeria. Sahan Sharma; Managing Director, Simba Group Nigeria Limited Mr Vinay Grover, during the 3.0 Verse Summit 2024 Africa Edition held at landmark event center Lagos on 17/2/2024…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

