Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

3.0 Verse Summit 2024 Africa Edition held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ... Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar, winners are  Gbolahan Akande, Chisom Umebosi and Debby Anuoluwapo, during  the 3.0 Verse Summit 2024 Africa Edition held at  landmark event center Lagos on 17/2/2024...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar; presenting an agreement document to Managing Director, Simba Group Nigeria Limited Mr  Vinay Grover.

L- r…Speaker, Financial Marketing Analysis,   Michael Bello;  Speaker, Emmanuel Jégo. Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar, and David Maverick during the 3.0 Verse Summit 2024 Africa Edition held at landmark event center Lagos.

Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar, Winners are Kosin Gracejane Nnenna; Glolahan Akande;  Gwilyn Emmauel.

Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar, addressing the participants.

Cross section of the participants.

L-r … One of the Guest Speaker  Founder/Co-ordinator, Blockchain Nigeria, Mr   Chimezie Chuta; received an award from the Whole-Time Director and Chief Business Officer at 3.0 Verse Limited, Mayur Poddar.

L-r… Group Head at Simba Group Pradeep Balakrishnan; Group Head- Finance & Commercial, Simba Group Nigeria. Sahan Sharma; Managing Director, Simba Group Nigeria Limited Mr  Vinay Grover, during the 3.0 Verse Summit 2024 Africa Edition held at landmark event center Lagos on 17/2/2024…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10723 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 19, 2024

3rd Edition Blakely’s ,National Tax Conference held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 16, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 15, 2024

1 of 423