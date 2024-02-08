28-year-old female Keke driver seeks Soludo’s intervention over seized keke

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

A-28-year old female tricycle operator, Miss Angela Umeh, on Wednesday appealed to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to intervene for her to regain impounded tricycle, aka, Keke Napep.

She said that the Keke which was impounded two weeks ago by the State Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) was unjustly seized.

She cited her situation as a case of intimidation because of her gender

Umeh who is a National Certificate of Education, NCE holder and an indigene of Okpuno in Awka South Local Government Area of the state plies her Keke from the popular Aroma junction to Anambra State Secretariat and Federal Government secretariat on daily basis until her Keke was impounded.

According to her, Umeh, the health of her 70-year-old mother is deteriorating because she can not afford her medications anymore as the breadwinner in a family of five.

She said, “I have been out of job since my Keke was seized. My predicament had worsened my health challenges and that of my aged mother.

“My mother cries everyday and plead with me to take her to ARTMA’s office. But how can I since money for feeding is not there talk more of transporting her? We rely on little cash sympathisers give to me daily while making case for me at ARTMA’S office.

"My stomach ulcer has worsened. I fear that acute appendicitis doctor told me to come for surgery," she further lamented.

Investigation showed that Umeh was facing intimidation and harassment from male colleagues who felt threatened that most passengers in the route preferred her Keke to theirs, thereby depriving them some earnings.

The lady, who embarked on the transportation businesss due to lack of job regreted that this was the third time ARTMA officers led by one Goodluck and Princewill had impounded her Keke, while allegedly queering why she had a courage to delve into males dominated driving business.

Narrating her predicament further, she said, “In 2022 some of my male colleagues insisted that I must leave the route for them. They even invited the police to arrest me but when we got to the station I won and they were held behind the counter instead of me. After they regained their freedom, they pitched interest with the ARTMA officers and barred me from driving through Aroma junction to State and federal government Secretariat.

“I told them it won’t be possible to leave that route because others (males) are still driving through their. They demanded that we should be contributing N1000 each every two weeks and pay them as compensation for allowing us to ply through the route. We are complying to the directives as prompt as possible. But whenever they spot us on the route they will allow the men to pass and hold unto my tricycle.”

Information however has it that the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ARTMA, Mr Emeka Okonkwo (alias Konti) had ordered his officers to release her Keke since Saturday (February 3rd, 2024) but that instruction had not been followed to date as the officers claimed to have misplaced the key.

A team of journalists led by Comrade Osita Obi, the Coordinator, Anambra State Keke Drivers Forum (AKDF), who were at ARTMA’S headquarters in Awka on February 6th, were told by the officer in charge of operations that available records of Umeh showed “habitual arrest for violating safety rules” and it also showed that her Keke has no ignition key.

However, after much arguments with the team, the ARTMA admitted that the Keke has key which was adequately recorded and kept under their custody as at the time one of them, Mr Princewill, who confiscated it drove into the office but the key suddenly disappeared.

“They told me they have released the Keke but I will pay for the key because they don’t know where it is again. At first, a female officer who was in charge of keeping keys asked me to find out the cost of buying a new key. I made inquiry and discovered that the cheapest one will cost N10,500. She agreed they will pay for it. But immediately Goodluck heard about it they insisted they won’t pay anymore. I told them I don’t have money. Besides, I committed no offence,” she added.,

Umeh however urged governor Soludo and Nongovernmental organisations to come to aid by securing complete release of her Keke which is even old and procured on hire purchase.

She added, “My governor and all those who can help should come to my rescue. As I am talking to you now I have not been able to make my weekly commitment to the person who gave me the Keke on hire purchase.

“He is disturbed too. Please, everyone should help me beg the ARTMA officers to stop intimidating me because I’m feminine.”