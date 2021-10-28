Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

21st COWLSO Nat’l Women’s Conference Opens held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-R: Chairperson, Planning Committee, 21st National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Mrs Nkem Sofela; Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife and Chairman of COWLSO, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the opening ceremony of the conference, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
0 13

L-R: Wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson, Planning Committee, 21st National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO); First Lady and Chairman of COWLSO, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and representative of Nigeria’s First Lady and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. Rukayyatu Gurin, during the opening ceremony of the conference, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4884 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) inauguration of new…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers October 28, 2021

NIEEE Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode, his members…

Supreme Int’l Magazine Special recognition awards…

1 of 81

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More