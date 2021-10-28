21st COWLSO Nat’l Women’s Conference Opens held in Lagos

L-R: Wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairperson, Planning Committee, 21st National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO); First Lady and Chairman of COWLSO, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and representative of Nigeria’s First Lady and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. Rukayyatu Gurin, during the opening ceremony of the conference, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

