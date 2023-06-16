21 years old man rapes 16 years old relative to death inside bush. 

. As CP Ammani consoles family, describes act as atrocious and unthinkable, orders meticulous, timely conclusion of the investigation and suspect arraignment

Police Operatives attached to the in Igbo-Eze North Division of the Enugu state police command with assistance from the Neighborhood Watch Group have arrested one Junior Augustine Akor 21, of Ette in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly raping and strangling to death his 16 years old female relative identified as Faith Akuji in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community.

DSP DANIEL NDUKWE the police public relations officer at Enugu State police command stated that preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community center, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive. He said ” Her decomposing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process. The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

Meanwhile, the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CID for short), from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani while consoling the family and friends of the deceased victim, has described the act as atrocious and unthinkable. He, therefore, has directed that the case be meticulously handled, concluded within recorded time and charged to court for justice to be dispensed accordingly.