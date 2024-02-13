L-R… Matthews Kuruvilla, General Manager, Sales and Commercial, Kia Motors Nigeria; Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State; Silas Cheprot of Kenya, 2nd prize 42km Elite Runner Male Category; Bernard Sang of Kenya, 1st prize 42km Elite Runner Male Category; Geoffrey Birgen of Kenya, 3rd prize 42km Elite Runner Male Category; Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Retail North, Access Bank Plc, and Dave Uduanu, MD/CEO, Access Pensions Limited, during the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, held in Lagos recently.

L-R… Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Retail North, Access Bank Plc; Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State; Magret Agai of Kenya, 2nd prize 42km Elite Runner Female Category; Urisa Kenbene, of Ethiopia, 1st prize 42km Elite Runner Female Category; Cherop Sharon of Kenya, 3rd Prize 42km Elite Runner Female Category, and Lekan Fatodu, Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, during the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, held in Lagos, on 10/2/2024.

L-R… Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State; Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Retail North, Access Bank Plc; Dave Uduanu, MD/CEO, Access Pensions Limited; and Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Lagos State, during the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, held in Lagos, on 10/2/2024.

L-R… Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Retail North, Access Bank Plc; Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos State; Silas Cheprot of Kenya, 2nd prize 42km Elite Runner Male Category; Bernard Sang of Kenya, 1st prize 42km Elite Runner Male CategoCoutersyry; Geoffrey Birgen of Kenya, 3rd Prize 42km Elite Runner Male Category; Dave Uduanu, MD/CEO, Access Pensions Limited; Morenike Ogunwolu, Group Head, Value Chain Management, Corporate and Investment Banking, Access Bank, and Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director, Retail South, Access Bank, during the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, held in Lagos, on 10/2/2024 Courtesy fron CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

