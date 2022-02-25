Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

2023: Why Ndigbo must stand with Bala Mohammed’s presidency – Igbo Youth Vanguard

People & Power
By Peter
94
A frontline Igbo youth organization, the Igbo Youth Vanguard, has adduced reasons why the people of the South East should back the presidential aspiration of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.
Rising from its delegates assembly that held in Enugu on Friday 25 February 2022, the group in a communique signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Ede Maduka and Director of Strategy, Prince Uma Uduma, averred that they have been closely monitoring Bala Mohammed’s political and public service antecedents from when he was a Senator and led the charge on the Doctrine of Necessity that made Dr Goodluck Jonathan Acting President to when we was a high performing FCT minister who ran an inclusive government to now that he is revolutionizing governance in Bauchi state.
The Igbo Youth Vanguard also stressed that Governor Bala Mohammed speaks plainly and straight to the point so can be counted upon to protect the core interests of the South East if he wins the PDP nomination and is elected into office. The group thus urged South East political leaders to combine their quest for the presidency with a strategic negotiation with Bala Mohammed in case they are disappointed down the line.
The group also aligned itself with the recent postulations of Prof Udenta O Udenta, the Founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy, who declared recently that rather than wait to be betrayed by her Southern political colleagues who are unwilling to zone the presidency specifically to the South East zone, they should play smart politics by adopting Gov Bala Mohammed as their choice right from the word go.
They commended Prof Udenta’s clarity of mind and thought, visionary political insights and uncommon courage, declaring that more of such are needed by South East political leaders.

 

 

For a better society 

Continue Reading
Peter 6079 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Zoning: Face your alleged corruption charges first before…

2023 presidency : Give Southeast president, Northwest Veepee…

PDP sweeps Enugu council polls

Ebonyi Assembly declares seats of two lawmakers vacant

1 of 303