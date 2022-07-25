2023: Tinubu/Shettima’s joint ticket portends promising future- Group

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A socio-political group, Agenda for Greater Nigeria, AGN, has called on Nigerians to shun religious considerations, saying that the choice of the running mate of the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu portends a promising future for Nigeria.

The group argued picking the former Governor of Borno Sate, Senator Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate was the best,, saying that the choice was a clear indication that Tinubu Presidency would take tough decisions to better the lots of Nigerians and reposition the country on the path of prosperity.

The group, in a statement signed by its President and General Secretary, Izacc Koleosho and Gidado Kawu respectively, urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiments while making decisions on the 2023 presidential poll, saying that considerations should be competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence.

The group which said that the challenges in the nation are too numerous for the nation to pay attention to ethnic or religious considerations, saying what Nigeria needs in 2023 is a team that has what it takes to fix the country’ s challenges.

AGN said that for Tinubu to pick a candidate in Northeast despite the fact that northwest has the highest voters, shows that the party’s presidential candidate places premium on capacity and most importantly at this stage, the need to win an election which comes first before giving dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According to the group, “ That APC presidential flag bearer picked Senator Kashim Shettima against all odds and after wide consultations show that Nigerians should watch out for a well thought-out strategies to turnaround the fortune of the country. It shows that Tinubu-led federal is determined to move the nation forward and tackle the economic and security challenges.”

The AGN said that Senator Shettima has similar progressive traits as Asiwaju Tinubu, saying that the duo would not only take the nation out of the current challenges but also lay a solid and progressive foundation for unity and prosperity for the generation to come where competence and good governance will be the hallmarks and criteria for the election of future leaders.

“As Asiwaju laid a solid and progressive foundation in Lagos which his successors are following till date, it is on record that Senator Shettima has also done similar things in Borno State which his successor, Professor Zulum is following till date.Even as Boko Haram wrecked havoc in the state,Shittima was able to start many infrastructural projects that the current governor is building on just Like Lagos”.

“We also believe that Senator Shettima is a committed democrat and progressive. He was a member of the All Nigerians People’s Party, ANPP, part of the blocs that formed the All Progressive Congress. He has unblemished record of performance and the capacity to break barriers in order to move Nigeria forward.”

Meanwhile, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu while justifying his choice, said his decision required a bold but pragmatic approach, insisting “In selecting Senator Shettima I have committed myself to this path. I have made the hard choice because I believe it is the best choice.

“This is where politics must end and leadership must begin. True Leadership is not grounded in religion, populism or sentiment. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds.”

Tinubu said that Senator Kashim Shettima’s career in politics and beyond shows that he is eminently qualified not only to deliver that all-important electoral victory but, also, to step into the shoes of the Vice President.

“As a man with the talent, maturity, strength of character, and patriotism he has my implicit confidence and faith,” he said.