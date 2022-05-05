2023: Protesters storm APC, PDP’s headquarters

OBIORA IFOH

A civil society organisation called Concerned Nigeria Citizens (CNC), on Wednesday, staged a protest at the national secretariats of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging the political parties to zone the presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria for the 2023 elections.

The group’s call was contained in a position paper read out during the protests and submitted to officials of the political parties.

The paper titled, ‘An Appeal/Demand for the Zoning of Your Party’s Presidential Ticket to the Southern Nigeria’ was jointly signed by the group’s convener, Femi Osabinu, and secretary general, Alhaji Sidi Ali.

During the protests, members of the group were seen carrying banners and placards with various inscriptions to press home their demands such as ‘2023: Power must shift to the south, PDP, APC please note our concern’, ‘Presidency to the South for one Nigeria’, ‘Save democracy, Zone presidency to southern Nigeria’, ‘We support power shift’, ‘Promote unity shift power to the South’s, ‘Rotation is key to Nigeria’s unity’, among others.

The position paper separately addressed to both national chairmen of APC and PDP, reads in part, “We bring you sincere greetings, from the members and leaders of our organization and by extension, the good people of the six geopolitical states of our great country, Nigeria.

“Sir, this letter becomes imperative, in the wake of the National questions, that have begun to emerge, on the zoning of the Presidential ticket of your party, ahead of the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election, in our country and presentation of zoning committee report expected to be laid today.”

Osabinu said they were seriously concerned as patriotic Nigerians, that days to the presidential primaries of both parties, the parties were yet to intimate Nigerians about their decision in respect of where the presidential ticket will be zoned to.

He said that rotation of power in Nigeria goes beyond the mere aspiration of political parties, but also a tool towards ensuring national unity and stability and in this regard, candidates from the southern Nigeria must be allowed to occupy the position of President come 2023.

“We also wish to remind you, that the established convention is that power must rotate between the North and the South. Hence a President of northern extraction follows that of Southern extraction and vice versa. Any consideration outside of this is foul and may destabilize the polity.

“It is only fair, that after President Muhammadu Buhari, power must come to the south. Any argument against this is inimical to the unity and stability of our nation,” he added.

Osabinu said it was equitable that once the above stands and power is conceded to the South, we will not only be respecting this established convention of power rotation, but we will also be contributing to the dire need to restore stability and national cohesion back into the polity.

“It is the turn of the Southern part of the country to produce the next President, and we believe that your party, should have no difficulty in coming out with a categorical declaration, on this very important issue, in the next few days.

“This must be done without delay. The principle of Federal Character is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, as amended. Remember, there won’t be APC if there is no country called Nigeria. Let us put Nigeria first in our resolutions.

“While wishing you the best as we move towards the general election, we wish to restate that nothing other than the rotation of power to the South, shall be acceptable to us, and our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, ex-Governor Adams Oshhiomhole of Edo State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race for 2023 election.

Fayemi, also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) made the declaration when he addressed a news conference at the Transcop Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He promised to address Nigeria’s security challenge by leading the military in the frontline against bandits and terrorists.

Fayemi promised to place priority on the economy, agriculture and infrastructure as well as ensure good governance, unity and national cohesion.

The Governor said that he decided to join the race after consultations with political associates, traditional rulers and APC critical stakeholders.

He said he was honoured by the presence of Nigerians at the declaration, saying that their presence has further encouraged him in actualizing his presidential ambition.

“Your presence reinforces my personal conviction that we are at a moment in the history of our country and of the world at large where we must.

“As a people, make the choices that will ensure that our nation is able to prosper in peace, unity, safety and security in the comity of nations.

“At trying times such as we were traversing as a nation which is also being witnessed on a global scale could, if properly managed, be converted into transformatory moments.

“This will allow both for the achievement of a fundamental national reset and a major leap forward in our affairs, as a people, I believe that if guided by the right leadership coalition, Nigerians are determined not to allow tough times to deter them or to lose sight of the gains of a better country,” he said.

Fayemi said he joined the presidential race not with prior assumptions about what it would yield nor with any sense of personal entitlement.

“However, after a careful consideration of where we are as a nation and the many perspectives which are emerging about the challenges, old and new, which we must gird our loins to tackle and transcend.

“I am convinced that my entry into the race to bear the standard of the APC will offer our members and Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth in the best interest of our country.

“And it is on the foundation of a clear vision accompanied by a carefully thought out programme of action that I present my candidature.

“I do so fully convinced on the basis of what I have experienced, heard, and seen about the demands of the times and the aspirations of our people,” he said.

Fayemi’s declaration was witnessed by his wife Erelu Bisi, Ekiti APC governorship aspirant, Biodun Oyebanji, members of Ekiti House of Assembly and traditional rulers from the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 12 aspirants have so far joined the APC presidential race.

Some of them included Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Others were Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, the Minister of State for Education, Gov. David Umuahi of Ebonyi and Mr Adams Oshiomhole.(NAN)

Also on Wednesday, a former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, declared to contest the 2023 presidency on the platform of the APC.

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, declared at Cyprian Ekwensi House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said he would fix all sectors of the country and ensure a stable academic calendar of federal government universities by ending frequent strike action by ASUU if elected.

Oshiomhole said he was not contesting to lament the imperfections in the country, but he was contesting to set Nigeria on the path of greatness.

He stressed that going by the dictates of the country’s constitution, President Muhammadu Buhari will vacate the office on May 29, 2023, hence, his decision to replace him as the president of the country.

Oshiomhole noted that the economy of the country remained an issue, despite the effort of the APC administration.

He said the issue of poverty, insecurity and unemployment are interrelated, saying one does not have to be a professor to know poverty, unemployment breeds insecurity.

According to him, “I want Nigeria to be described as the smartest country on the continent under my presidency.”

“I want to declare that I will do everything possible to engage not just ASUU, but all stakeholders to ensure the academic calendar is maintained,” he assured.

Also on Wednesday, after months of calls from groups, organizations, students, market women and downtrodden that he should contest for the office of the President Federal Republic of Nigeria and having consulted wide with stakeholders across the length and breath of the country, Minister Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, formally accepted the call in a speech captioned; ‘Together We Can Change Our Story’

Standing before a mammoth crowd which cut across party divides, inside the main bowl of Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State, the formerGovernor of Akwa Ibom State said, “My dear Compatriots, determined to pay the debt of gratitude I owe our nation for the opportunities to serve in high offices of public trust; determined to let our nation drink from the deep well of experience acquired in these offices, I, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, with great humility, hereby submit myself for your kind consideration as your next president.

The declaration speech reads:

“A Statement of intent to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria by Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.

My dear Compatriots, determined to pay the debt of gratitude I owe our nation for the opportunities to serve in high offices of public trust; determined to let our nation drink from the deep well of experience acquired in these offices, I, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, with great humility, hereby, submit myself for your kind consideration as your next President.

“I pay tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari for the patriotic work he has done as our President. He has given hope and direction to governance, and fought corruption with uncompromising zeal. He has touched lives and empowered people, he has made great advances in agriculture, human capital development, and indeed, in all sectors of our economy.

“He has uplifted the integrity of the Nigerian nation. A lot can be said about all his amazing successes and achievements, but suffice it to say that I have come to perfect his marvelous

works. Although, Absolute perfection belongs not to man nor to Angels, but to God alone. The labours of our dear President Buhari and our past leaders shall never be in vain. In line with this expectation in our National Anthem, I have come to build based on their Developmental strides; to serve our country with heart and might — serve her as a nation bound in freedom, peace and unity, where the dividends of democracy shall be guaranteed.

“I have come with these key items on my agenda: to secure lives and properties; to make unity the touchstone of our nationhood; and to invigorate our economy, prosper our citizenry and promote democracy.

“In 2007, I was elected the Governor of a pedestrian state, languishing on the margins of our national life. A couple of years later, a European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, visited the State and described what he saw, in amazement, as “transformation extraordinaire.”

“He inadvertently, became the originator of the swansong “Uncommon Transformation” which other amazed visitors and residents of the state still echo till now. In Eight years of Uncommon Transformation, we gave the State one of the best road networks in the country (the roads built by us 14 years ago are still pot-hole free).

“We gave the State free and compulsory education for all children up to Senior Secondary School; we gave the state free medical treatment for pregnant women and for babies up to the age of five; we delivered to the State world class facilities like the International Airport, Tropicana Entertainment Centre, E-Library, Ibom Specialty Hospital (rated as one of the best in Africa), Africa’s first ever underground pipe-jacking drainage system, Ibom Power Plant, Akwa Ibom State University, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and many other projects too numerous to mention.

“We did so much that then serving Presidents and past country leaders wondered where we got money from to do all that we did. The trick was in our vision, strategic planning, commitment and honest implementation.

” Together we can do more than this for Nigeria. At the Nile Valley in Egypt, people of different colours, languages, religion and ethnicity co habited peacefully and gave the world its first modern civilisation. We are a reflection of that alluvial Nile Valley and together we can reinvigorate peace, unity and development and become the envy of the world.

“This is why I am seeking to be your President. I have done it before as Governor; my office pursued national unity with great zeal. I sent both Christians and Muslims on pilgrimages. The office reflected Federal Character because of my abiding faith in Nigeria and its diversity. Not only did we win uncountable awards & honours, and commendations from institutions like the United States Congress, the Nigeria Defence Academy, foreign countries,prestigious institutions of higher learning, prominent religious and ethnic organizations; even Wikkileaks, referenced myself as a leader to watch due to my infrastructural revolution and efforts in industrial development.

“We took that pedestrian State out of the margins of our national life, and made it a cynosure of global interest. It attracted global icons such as the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Ivory Coast; the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis; one-time USA presidential aspirant, the Rev Jesse Jackson; diplomats; global sports icons like Don King and Evander Holyfield; and a host of others. I am

offering my humble self for service to our dear Nation, because I believe that together we can make Nigeria the cynosure of global interest and an African economic lion. There is nothing the Asian tigers have, in terms of human and material resources, that we do not have.

“As a Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, we have completed projects abandoned for decades and thought to be beyond salvage. We have had key projects commissioned by Mr President. This uncommon feat was achieved through the support of Mr President. We have effectively repositioned NDDC to meet its core mandate. As a first time Senator, after my work as Governor, my distinguished colleagues found me worthy and elected me as their Minority Leader. This was in recognition of the great equity and value I brought to the Senate. I pay respect to that Hallowed Chamber for that honour. I praise God for His grace.

“The road to Governorship of Akwa Ibom State was marked by immense value added as the Commissioner of Local

Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, and Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources. In Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, I left a record in conflict resolution and raised the bar of respect and dignity for the traditional institution in Nigeria, and as your President we shall give the traditional institution a voice in the functionality and maintenance of peace in our dear country.

“In Lands and Housing, we undertook land reclamation and estate development. In Petroleum and Natural Resources, we connected with Niger Delta issues and maintained peace among the youth and assisted in bringing militancy to an end in the Niger Delta Region. All these experiences paid off when I

became the Governor, which led to this commendation by our eminent patriot and father of this democracy, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, when he visited the State: “The type of development we are seeing in Akwa Ibom State, if all of us in this country follow suit… there will be peace in this country and there will be no need for any misgivings and terrorism.”

So I declare today conscious that this declaration has raised the bar of hope for all Nigerians, poor or rich. Christian or Muslim. I was raised by a poor, loving mother, who lost her beloved husband six months after my birth. She taught me that life is not about where you came from, but where you are going.”

After primary school, I missed a year of schooling because she

could not afford my school fees. Despite this, my love for education drove me to sneak into a nearby Secondary School.

One day the security of the school chased me through the forest and I fell on a tree trunk and severely injured my leg. That scar left behind a constant reminder that I should always drive children to school, drive people to development, drive goodwill in all my endeavours and be fair to all.

“It is said that a good heart is the key to an open door; I eventually gained admission to Federal Government College, Port Harcourt. This premier Unity school imbued in me my inflexible faith in the Nigerian Nation and connected me to brothers and sisters in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Therefore, my declaration is a trumpet call for unity and action.

“May the Fulanis, the Hausas and the Tivs arise to this call with deeper faith in the Nigerian mission. May the Yorubas, the Igbos and the Ijaws awake to this call with stronger hope for a greater country.

“May the Efiks, the Ibibios, the Annangs the Kanuris, and indeed, all other ethnic groups in Nigeria hear this call and shout with joy that the clouds of national pains will soon bring forth showers of national gains.

“Fellow Nigerians, when the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Terrence McCulley, visited Akwa Ibom State he noted prophetically, “I have been to Akwa Ibom for the first time, but I have to say that with what I have seen, the future of Nigeria is in Akwa Ibom State.

“The future of the Uncommon Transformation of Nigeria; The future of making this country an African showpiece; That future that McCulley spoke of, is my dream Nigeria. I share this dream with you because the future is the property of those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Together we will overcome every challenge.

“Together we will defeat every Goliath. Together we will turn our mourning into dancing again.Let God’s will be done in 2023”

Meanwhile,The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday extends the Party’s Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

In a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the last day for Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022.

Also, Congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates will now be held from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022.