2023: Plateau govt. gives matching order to appointees seeking election

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Government have issued a matching order to all its Appointees eyeing for elective position to resigned their appointment on or before February 28, 2022.

Government said doing so will reduce political distraction in governance and enable such individuals focus on their aspirations.

The Government position was made known in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, SGS, Professor Danladi Abok Atu.

According to the statement, “as the countdown to 2023 general elections draws nearer and in the face of the heightened political activities, it has become necessary for Government to provide a level playing ground for all political actors, especially those in Government to exercise their fundamental human rights.

Consequently, “I am to bring to the notice of all public officers occupying public offices under this administration that those interested and nursing political ambition to contest in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to honorably resign their appointments on or before 28th February 2022.

“The essence is to reduce to the barest minimum, political distractions in governance and enable such concerned Public Officers to focus on their aspirations.

“While wishing you success in your future endeavours, please accept the assurance and high regards of His Excellency, the Executive Governor, please”, he concluded.