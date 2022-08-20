2023: Plateau APC Group Support Lalong’s Tinubu/Shettima Campaign DG

—Says Our Challenges Goes Beyond Religious Consideration

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A group, under the aegis of All Progressive Congress, APC,Strategic monitoring Team in Plateau State has drum support for Governor Simon Lalong as the director general Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashem Shettima Campaign organization in 2023 Nigeria’s presidential election.

Recall,the ruling APC and it’s presidential flag bearer Asiwaju Tinubu few weeks ago has appointed Governor Lalong to lead the campaign team come 2023 presidential election. The appointment which generated reactions across the section of the society by individuals and groups calling on Lalong to resign the appointment.

However, the Coordinator of APC strategic monitoring team, Golelpji Wambutda while addressing newsmen at NUJ Secretariat in Jos Friday express optimism that with Lalong as a DG Tinubu/Shettima Campaign organization Plateau stand a better chance to benefit a lot from the central government if APC emerged victorious in 2023.

According to Wambutda, ” is it not a thing of tremendous joy that the state is reaping the benefits of the National political participation and the relevance of Governor Lalong? The multiplier effect that spurs socio-economic activities in terms of job creation will come with the establishment of many Federal Government Institutions.

“We have not gotten it good for a long time like in terms of appointments for the headship of the federal agencies such as; Industrial Training Fund (ITF), agricultural research council of Nigeria, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, the National Commission for persons living with disability, the Statistician-General of the Federation of blessed memory and many more. Is the future not politically bright for the state with Lalong’s increasing deep involvement? Wambutda question.

Reacting to the presidential Muslim-Muslim ticket saga, the APC strategic monitoring team Coordinator said Nigeria challenges goes beyond religious consideration.

“The recent nominations of Presidential candidates by political parties most especially our party the APC has come and gone. Although the recent nomination of running mates for the Presidential flag bearers across all political parties has brought religion to the fore of our political discuss, the most prevalent concern among Christians over the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not one to wish away by a wave of the hand. We are mindful of the genuine concerns being expressed by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“However, we must realize that our challenges as a people go beyond religious considerations. No wonder other political parties have been allowed to escape from giving account for the departure from rotation which by our history has been the most legitimate standard for power sharing. No wonder Governor Lalong who fought as a true nationalist is yet to receive his credit”.

He further revealed that the selection of Lalong as DG presidential campaign organization provides the other leg of the tripod on which the much-yearned inclusion, fairness and equity are needed to stand.