2023: Peter Umeadi emerges APGA presidential candidate

Prof. Peter Umeadi.
OBIORA  IFOH, Abuja 
A former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Peter Umeadi has emerged as the presidential candidate of  All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), for the 2023 presidential election.
Umeadi, is the only presidential aspirant of the party cleared for the race.
About 150 delegates voted through voice affirmation at the ongoing special national convention of the party in Abuja.
National chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye while thanking party members for travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend the convention, expressed optimism that comes 2023, Umeadi would be sworn in as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On his part, Umeadi promised to make Nigeria a great country every Nigerian would be proud of, if elected.

 

 

